2025 Audi A5 And S5 Take The Fight To The 3 Series And C-Class' Doorstep

The A5 and S5's interiors are centered around what Audi likes to call a Digital Stage, made up of an 11.9-inch gauge cluster screen, a 14.5-inch central infotainment system and a 10.9-inch passenger display. The gauge cluster screen can give the driver all the pertinent information they'll ever really need, but it isn't as customizable as I'd like, and there's no way to display a map. The few things drivers can choose from on the cluster are accessed on the steering wheel using capacitive touch buttons, which I'm sure won't rub anyone the wrong way. I'll be honest, this system feels like a bit of a step in the wrong direction when compared with Audi's old Virtual Cockpit, which I felt was pretty much second to none in the industry.

Luckily, the center display is an improvement over the old car's — not that it was previously bad or anything. It's extremely easy to use, especially because it's angled toward the driver. It handles all of the main functions of the car, climate controls included, but it's laid out intuitively to make it a more pleasant experience. Audi also designed a small shelf below the center screen to make clicking on what you want a total cinch. The optional passenger screen is a must-have if you ask me, and that's partially because the center display's curvature means it's a bit hard for passengers to use. The third screen can display all sorts of data from the weather and the radio to navigation and performance pages.

I really cannot find fault with the seats in the A5 or S5, but I will say that the S5's specifically could be some of the best in the industry. The quilted leather seats are heated, ventilated, massaging and have enough bolstering to keep my thick hips in place while going around a corner at a slightly too high speed.

The quality of these seats is matched by the rest of the interior. In both the A5 and S5, there is plenty of real metal, dark wood and solid plastics. I'll be real, it feels a lot better than the interior of some of Audi's more expensive offerings like the A6 E-Tron and the Q5 I recently reviewed. I don't know what that's about, but it's certainly welcome in these cars. My one real gripe is a slight overuse of piano black plastic, but that's sort of the way of the world these days.

Space is also above average even in the back seat. Obviously, I fit up front, but I was also able to fit my 6'1" body behind my driving position, though it was a bit tight — especially for headroom thanks to the sloping roofline. Audi says the A5 has 41.3 inches of rear legroom (the S5 has just 41 because of thicker seats) and 37.2 inches of headroom.

Cargo space is a big deal in this car since it's now a liftback. Audi says there is 22.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats and if that's not enough, you can drop the second row and increase your cargo volume to 36.6 cubic feet (37.5 in the S5). The C-Class has just 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space, and the 3 Series gets by with 17 cubic feet. The liftback 4 Series has 16.6 cubic feet.