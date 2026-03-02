2026 Subaru Trailseeker Feels Like A Subaru Wagon Should

The Trailseeker is essentially a stretched version of the Solterra, with larger body cladding pieces, some faux skid plate elements on the bumpers and side skirts, and a more prominent nose design that, while not faking a grille panel, gives a whiff of a blocky grille. I like both cars, but I definitely prefer the Subaru's more characterful front end styling to the less-expressive Toyota. The majority of the design differences from the Solterra lie behind the C-pillar; the Trailseeker shares the Solterra's 112.2-inch wheelbase, but it's 6.2 inches longer overall. Its taillight bar is the same as the Toyota, but with an illuminated Subaru script that has a nice infinity effect.

I'll give Subaru credit for offering a brown paint option and two different blues — Daybreak Blue Pearl and Sapphire Blue Pearl, which are pretty close to each other — but the rest of the color palette is just grayscale. Come on, Subaru, make the Trailseeker available in the Uncharted's bright orange! Or green, at least.

Subaru

But the best bit of color is on the inside. For the most part, the Trailseeker's cabin is identical to the bZ Woodland, and thus the other EVs from the same litter. Like with the Uncharted, its steering wheel has a flat top and bottom where the bZ Woodland's is perfectly round, and I think I prefer the stranger Subaru wheel. Other than that, and a few slightly different material patterns, what you get in the Subaru is what you get in the Toyota. That is, except for the seat upholstery. Subaru offers actual leather on the Trailseeker, and in addition to black or gray, you can get the leather in blue. Yes, blue! Meanwhile, the bZ Woodland doesn't offer leather at all. That alone should have you running to your local Subaru dealer.

The extended rear end gives the Trailseeker 31.3 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up (almost a cube less with the option panoramic roof), which expands to 74 cubic feet when the 60/40-split rear seatback is folded nearly flat (or 71.8 cubes with the sunroof). That's 7.5 and 10.5 cubic feet more than the Solterra, respectively, and only a few cubes off the slightly longer Outback. The Trailseeker's cargo area height is about four inches taller, and there's more than 8 inches of extra cargo length with the seatbacks up.