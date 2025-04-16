2026 Subaru Trailseeker Is A New Electric Wagon That's Surprisingly Quick (And Surprisingly Good Looking)
Today at the New York International Auto Show, Subaru unveiled a new electric vehicle called the Trailseeker that it says "adapts an iconic silhouette onto a next-generation powertrain with an all-new design." While Subaru calls the Trailseeker an SUV, this thing is clearly a wagon, essentially being a Solterra that has grown in length with an emphasis on more cargo space. And honestly, I think it's a pretty damn good looking wagon too, one that will surely appeal to Subaru faithful, wagon heads and new customers alike. It helps that it also might be the quickest-accelerating car that Subaru has ever sold in America.
Subaru makes the Trailseeker's relationship to the Solterra very clear. Apart from some tweaked cladding designs, everything from the rear doors forward appears to be shared with the normal Solterra, which just got a much-needed refresh for 2026, but from the C-pillar back it's all new, and the Trailseeker's wagon-y proportions are nicer than the Solterra's. We don't have full specs yet, but the company says the Trailseeker is more than six inches longer and almost an inch taller than a Solterra, though that latter figure is seemingly just because of the Trailseeker's standard roof rails. The Trailseeker's unique rear end has a full-width light bar that has the Subaru name written out in script, a chunky bumper, a rear wiper, and a nicely integrated spoiler at the top of the tailgate.
Subaru's quickest car ever (maybe)
The Trailseeker comes standard with an electric motor at each axle, giving it all-wheel drive, and it's got the same 8.3 inches of ground clearance as the Solterra. Subaru introduced a new XT version of the Solterra for 2026 that has 338 horsepower, but the Trailseeker's got even more than that. The Trailseeker will have around 375 horsepower according to Subaru, which will send it from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.3 seconds. That's quicker than every other Subaru sold in the U.S. that I can think of, including the old WRX STI S209, which is pretty awesome, though we'll have to wait for finalized specs to know for sure.
Subaru says the Trailseeker will be able to tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is more than naturally aspirated Outbacks and the same as turbocharged ones, and it'll have the brand's X-Mode system with a bunch of off-road drive modes and downhill assist control. The company says it has a unique suspension setup and an all-wheel-drive system that uses acceleration sensors to adapt to dynamic load and adjust torque as needed for better traction and stability. Like the updated Solterra, the Trailseeker has a 74.7-kWh battery pack that will give it a range of more than 260 miles, a couple dozen fewer than the Solterra. Also like the Solterra, it can fast charge at up to 150 kW, it has a new battery preconditioning system, and it comes with the Tesla-style NACS port with access to the Supercharger network.
Coming next year
Open the doors and the Trailseeker looks identical to the updated Solterra, at least for occupants up front. There's a new design for the dashboard and center console that's a lot nicer than before, though it has the same kinda strange steering wheel and far-back gauge cluster setup. A new 14-inch touchscreen comes standard, running a refreshed Toyota-derived infotainment system as well as offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The center console has a pair of 15W wireless charging pads, and there are USB-C ports too. The company didn't release any images or details about the cargo area beyond saying that it has "ample space" and an available 120-volt outlet; judging by the exterior pictures, it should be a big improvement over the Solterra.
Subaru says the Trailseeker will hit dealers in 2026, though no specific timeline was given. We don't know pricing yet, either, but we expect the Trailseeker to carry a premium of at least a few grand over the Solterra given its extra space and power. A starting price of around $45,000 seems likely.