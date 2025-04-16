2026 Subaru Trailseeker Is A New Electric Wagon That's Surprisingly Quick (And Surprisingly Good Looking)

Today at the New York International Auto Show, Subaru unveiled a new electric vehicle called the Trailseeker that it says "adapts an iconic silhouette onto a next-generation powertrain with an all-new design." While Subaru calls the Trailseeker an SUV, this thing is clearly a wagon, essentially being a Solterra that has grown in length with an emphasis on more cargo space. And honestly, I think it's a pretty damn good looking wagon too, one that will surely appeal to Subaru faithful, wagon heads and new customers alike. It helps that it also might be the quickest-accelerating car that Subaru has ever sold in America.

Subaru makes the Trailseeker's relationship to the Solterra very clear. Apart from some tweaked cladding designs, everything from the rear doors forward appears to be shared with the normal Solterra, which just got a much-needed refresh for 2026, but from the C-pillar back it's all new, and the Trailseeker's wagon-y proportions are nicer than the Solterra's. We don't have full specs yet, but the company says the Trailseeker is more than six inches longer and almost an inch taller than a Solterra, though that latter figure is seemingly just because of the Trailseeker's standard roof rails. The Trailseeker's unique rear end has a full-width light bar that has the Subaru name written out in script, a chunky bumper, a rear wiper, and a nicely integrated spoiler at the top of the tailgate.