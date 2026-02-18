2026 Toyota C-HR EV Is Actually Pretty Cool, I Swear

Underpinning the C-HR is the same e-TNGA platform as the bZ. Unlike its more sensible sibling that's also offered with a smaller battery and front-wheel drive, the C-HR comes only with the larger 74.7-kWh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive. You get a total of 338 horsepower from the pair of motors; the one up front has 198 pound-feet of torque, while the one on the back axle only has a maximum output of 125 lb-ft. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph takes 4.9 seconds, Toyota says, matching the normal bZ. That's half a second slower than the bZ Woodland, which has 375 horsepower — the C-HR feels quick enough, but I think it's a shame it doesn't get that higher power output.

18-inch wheels are standard, but the C-HR I'm driving is an XSE model wearing 20s with Yokohama Geolander X-CV tires. And you know what? On Highway 33, an epically good mountain road north of Ojai, the C-HR is fun enough that I keep driving for another half-hour past the turnaround point that Toyota set for us. It's no performance car, to be clear, but it's more enjoyable than you'd expect. The C-HR's 108.3-inch wheelbase is 3.9 inches shorter than the bZ's, it's 6.7 inches shorter overall, and it also weighs around 100 pounds less; all of that helps make the C-HR feel a little more nimble. The suspension is well-damped without too much body roll, the steering is numb but linear, there's enough thrust for it to still feel brisk when accelerating from above 40 mph, and the tires can put up with some fairly fast speeds in corners without too much understeer or squeal. It's really quiet inside, too.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

It's too bad the C-HR is saddled with the same middling range and charging specs, though. Like the bZ, it can only accept up to 150 kW when DC fast-charging, which can take it from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. That wouldn't be so bad if the range were better, but the EPA rates the C-HR at 287 miles with the smaller wheels or 273 miles with the bigger ones, each slightly behind the equivalent bZ. Still, that's enough for everyday driving or an extended mountain-road jaunt, and the adjustable regenerative braking is pretty strong and recaptures a good amount of energy on my way back down the mountain, but it's not strong enough for real one-pedal driving.