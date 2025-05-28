You Aren't Prepared For How Quick The 2026 Toyota bZ Is

Considering how excited people get about a new Prius, you would have thought that Toyota's first entry into the modern world of fully electric cars would have been received with much more fanfare. Instead, with modest range figures, slow acceleration and a confusing name, the Toyota bZ4X landed with more of a dull thud. It's not like people didn't buy the electric Toyota — some definitely did — but they weren't buying in large numbers. Toyota's solution for the 2026 model year was to change the name, improve the range and add more power, while also upgrading the interior. Not a bad strategy for selling more cars, if you ask me.

Additionally, instead of simply revealing the 2026 RAV4 on its own, Toyota decided to do it as part of a larger, multi-day event that also included a short drive in the new bZ. Emphasis on "short." The drive began and ended at Toyota's headquarters in Plano, Texas, and while the food was actually a lot better than you may be imagining, the roads themselves were pretty much what you'd expect from a Dallas suburb. AKA not twisty, two-lane mountain roads. So while I didn't get to truly test the 2026 bZ, I did at least get to drive it and poke around in it for a bit, which means I can at least confirm one thing: You are not prepared for how quick the dual-motor bZ is.

Full Disclosure: Toyota was so desperate for me to drive the 2026 bZ that it completely redesigned the RAV4 just as an excuse to fly me to Plano, put me up in a hotel and provide the requisite food and drinks for three nights. All so I'd have the opportunity to take the bZ out for about 15 minutes.