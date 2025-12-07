2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV Has Double The Power Of An Outback For Only $5,000 More
Subaru is known for producing safe and reliable all-terrain-capable crossovers that retain a car-like on-road driving experience. From the Crosstrek subcompact to the compact Forester and Outback midsizer, Subaru has a popular line of practical and rugged gas-powered cars. As for its sole electric car, the Solterra, Subaru hasn't really made waves, but the automaker hopes to do so with its new Outback-sized EV, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker. The lengthened Solterra-based wagon was first revealed earlier this year, but now we know that it'll start at a reasonable price of $41,445 including $1,450 destination, or over $1,000 cheaper than a 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE with AWD.
That's a good value, especially when you consider that the base 2026 Subaru Outback Premium starts just $5,000 lower, despite producing less than half of the Trailseeker's 375 horsepower. The cheapest turbocharged Outback XT costs $4,370 more than the Trailseeker, but it still produces 115 fewer horsepower. That makes the all-wheel-drive Trailseeker a powerful value, and its 280-mile estimated maximum range and 150-kW fast-charge capabilities are fairly competitive.
Trailseeker comes in three trim levels, but is well-equipped as standard
As with most Subarus, the Trailseeker comes in three trim levels: Premium, Limited, and Touring. The Premium has all the features you really want like a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, dual wireless smartphone chargers, a power liftgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Subaru's EyeSight suite of active safety features that includes adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, lane departure alert, blind spot monitors and more.
Limited models get an upgraded Harman Kardon stereo, panoramic camera views, 20-inch wheels, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a kick-sensor for the power rear hatch for $45,445. Top trim Trailseeker Tourings cost $48,005 and include a panoramic glass roof with a motorized shade, ventilated front seats and radiant leg warmers, and it offers two-tone paint options for $795.
All Trailseekers come standard with all-wheel drive and a respectable 8.3 inches of ground clearance, as well as Subaru's X-Mode with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud drive modes, Grip Control, and Downhill Assist Control for anyone who wants to go off-roading. Oh, and it's capable of a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest Subaru production model so far. Subaru says dealers should have Trailseekers available for purchase starting early next year.