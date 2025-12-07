2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV Has Double The Power Of An Outback For Only $5,000 More

Subaru is known for producing safe and reliable all-terrain-capable crossovers that retain a car-like on-road driving experience. From the Crosstrek subcompact to the compact Forester and Outback midsizer, Subaru has a popular line of practical and rugged gas-powered cars. As for its sole electric car, the Solterra, Subaru hasn't really made waves, but the automaker hopes to do so with its new Outback-sized EV, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker. The lengthened Solterra-based wagon was first revealed earlier this year, but now we know that it'll start at a reasonable price of $41,445 including $1,450 destination, or over $1,000 cheaper than a 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE with AWD.

That's a good value, especially when you consider that the base 2026 Subaru Outback Premium starts just $5,000 lower, despite producing less than half of the Trailseeker's 375 horsepower. The cheapest turbocharged Outback XT costs $4,370 more than the Trailseeker, but it still produces 115 fewer horsepower. That makes the all-wheel-drive Trailseeker a powerful value, and its 280-mile estimated maximum range and 150-kW fast-charge capabilities are fairly competitive.