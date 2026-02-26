2026 Subaru Uncharted Is Even More Appealing Than Its Toyota Sibling

Exterior design differences are limited to the headlights, front bumper, wheels, taillights, tailgate and rear bumper. Both are attractive SUVs, but I prefer the Uncharted's more distinct and expressive front end. The bumper design gives it a smiling look and hides the actual headlights themselves, which are small units just below the cat-like six-eye running lights. I think the Uncharted's rear end is more interesting as well, doing away with the C-HR's trendy lightbar and putting separate turn signals at the top of the bumper. I love the GT trim's 20-inch rally-style wheels, and the 18s on the other two trims look alright. The Uncharted's Habanero Orange paint is even brighter than the C-HR's orange, it's just too bad the other four colors in the palette are grayscale.

There are even fewer differences on the inside. Subaru implemented some slightly different textures and patterns, like on the plush material covering most of the dashboard, and there's an orange accent across the dash on every trim. Sadly you can't get the Toyota's incredible suede-ish fabric upholstery, with the Uncharted instead having StarTex leatherette. The biggest change is the steering wheel, which is leather-wrapped and has a flat top and bottom instead of being fully round like the C-HR's. Otherwise it's all the same, which is fine — it's a good interior with a nice layout, certainly better than what Subaru was putting out even a few years ago. Every Uncharted has a 7-inch gauge cluster screen and a 14-inch touchscreen running Toyota's infotainment software, instead of the (still pretty similar) system used in the new Outback.

The Crosstrek is Subaru's closest analogue to the Uncharted in terms of size and proportions. While the Uncharted is only 1.4 inches longer overall, its wheelbase is more than three inches longer, but that didn't translate to any additional passenger room. In fact, aside from hip room the Uncharted is a bit more cramped inside, though the available panoramic sunroof makes it feel pretty airy, and my 5-foot-9 self can easily fit behind my own driving position in the rear bench. The Uncharted's 23 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up is 3 cubic feet more than what you get in a Crosstrek, and folding the second-row down opens that up to 59.5 cubic feet, almost 5 more than the Crosstrek. A configurable load floor opens up a bit of extra space, but there's no frunk under the hood.