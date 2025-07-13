Subaru's Dog Commercials Are More Than Just Cute

If you've recently attended a major auto show, Subaru's immersive national park-inspired display, featuring faux rocks and trees, is hard to miss. Beyond showcasing Subarus in their "natural habitat" by emphasizing the outdoorsy spirit of the brand, Subaru has a fenced area for rescue dogs available for adoption.

Although most people won't directly interact with the brand at an auto show, they are likely to encounter Subaru through commercials. Using cute puppies to promote products isn't new, but Subaru has effectively integrated them into its brand identity.

Branding and advertising are crucial for any product; however, one could argue they are especially vital for a company like Subaru. Despite Subaru's mainstream evolution in recent years and substantial sales growth over the past few decades, it still maintains a relatively niche sales presence compared to competitors. In 2024, Subaru sold 667,725 vehicles, while Honda sold 1,291,490, and Toyota sold 1,986,954. Today, we're examining the effectiveness of these ads, how Subaru demonstrates its dedication to animals, and why its vehicles are appealing to pet owners.