Subaru's Dog Commercials Are More Than Just Cute
If you've recently attended a major auto show, Subaru's immersive national park-inspired display, featuring faux rocks and trees, is hard to miss. Beyond showcasing Subarus in their "natural habitat" by emphasizing the outdoorsy spirit of the brand, Subaru has a fenced area for rescue dogs available for adoption.
Although most people won't directly interact with the brand at an auto show, they are likely to encounter Subaru through commercials. Using cute puppies to promote products isn't new, but Subaru has effectively integrated them into its brand identity.
Branding and advertising are crucial for any product; however, one could argue they are especially vital for a company like Subaru. Despite Subaru's mainstream evolution in recent years and substantial sales growth over the past few decades, it still maintains a relatively niche sales presence compared to competitors. In 2024, Subaru sold 667,725 vehicles, while Honda sold 1,291,490, and Toyota sold 1,986,954. Today, we're examining the effectiveness of these ads, how Subaru demonstrates its dedication to animals, and why its vehicles are appealing to pet owners.
Effectiveness of using dogs
Using dogs instead of humans, Subaru has cleverly created ads that are approachable and relatable while staying true to its brand. Most importantly, research shows a positive (or should we say "pawsitive"?) response to these commercials.
One of the ads features a dog in the driver's seat, struggling to back a boat trailer into the water while its dog friends watch with second-hand embarrassment. Meanwhile, another ad shows two dogs driving a Subaru Forester through a drive-thru. Subaru's recent Crosstrek ad, starring a family of golden retrievers, received a 54% positive purchase intent rating from iSpot, a company that gauges the impact of TV and streaming ads. Not only did it earn a high purchase intent rating, but the ad also ranked number one for likability among the top 20 most-viewed car ads in April.
In addition to being well-received, the ads coincided with a sales boost. While many internal and external factors influence sales volume, it's worth noting that since the brand began featuring pets in its ads, sales have increased by 153%. Subaru grew from selling 263,996 vehicles in the United States in 2010 to 667,725 in 2024. For comparison, Mazda sold 229,576 vehicles in 2010 and 424,382 in 2024, representing roughly an 85% increase. Not a small gain for Mazda, but not on par with Subaru's remarkable rise.
Knowing its customer base and contributing to animal welfare
Subaru owners' love for pets predates the dog ads. In 2008, during Subaru's "Share the Love" campaign, which encouraged owners to select a charity for Subaru to donate $250, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was by far the most popular choice. In 2019, about 60% of Subaru owners had a dog, far surpassing the 38% of Americans who were dog owners.
Beyond appealing to its dog-friendly customer base, Subaru ads also reflect current trends. With significant growth in pet ownership since the late 1980s, Subaru's ads target a growing demographic. Not only has pet ownership increased, but spending on pets has also surged. A Forbes Advisor study reported that Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022, an almost 11% increase from 2021.
To Subaru, dogs are more than just props in ads; the brand has donated over $60 million to pet-focused organizations and supported over half a million animals through rescue, adoption, and veterinary care. Besides being the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA, Subaru actively engages in local pet communities, with its retailers hosting pet adoption and microchipping events to help pets find homes.
Building a product that works for pups
Subaru also builds vehicles that are well-suited for pet transportation. Whether you're considering the new Subaru Forester Hybrid, which gets 35 MPG, or the subcompact Subaru Crosstrek, which offers a lot of capability in a small package, Subaru models offer thoughtful pet-friendly accessories. One example is a rear seat extender for pets, which fills the rear footwell to increase the resting area for a dog to stretch. Another accessory is a Pet Rear Door Protector, which is assembled with heavy-duty polyester and allows dogs to put their paws on the door armrest or sill to look out the window without owners worrying about the dog scratching or puncturing the door panel. Durable, washable, padded cargo liners and padded rear seat protectors make transporting pets even easier. To make it easier for pets to get in and out of the vehicle, Subaru also offers a lightweight, easy-to-store, non-slip pet ramp that can hold dogs weighing up to 220 pounds.
Given Subaru's dedication to safety, another optional accessory is a pet harness that includes a padded vest, seatbelt-grade straps, and buckles for the dog to wear during transit. This harness has been crash-tested and is designed to protect our furry friends.
Although its adorable ads may have initially targeted the brand's pet owners, luckily for Subaru, they coincided with a rise in American dog ownership. The marque's ongoing animal welfare philanthropy and innovative pet accessories demonstrate its commitment to dog branding. More than 15 years after its first ad, Subaru is still sticking with the dogs, and with increasing sales and positive reception for the ads, why stop now?