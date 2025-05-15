2026 bZ Woodland Adds Off-Road Capability And More Space To Toyota's Electric Crossover
When Subaru unveiled the larger and granola hiker-inspired Trailseeker wagon-y version of its Solterra electric SUV last month, it was inevitable that Toyota would follow suit. The Solterra is little more than a rebadge of the newly-renamed bZ, so all of the engineering that allowed the Trailseeker to come into being would work just as well for Toyota. With standard dual-motor all-wheel drive and 75 kilowatt hours of battery onboard, the bZ Woodland delivers 375 horsepower and an estimated 260 miles of range.
Toyota says the Woodland "delivers mid-size SUV utility" with almost six extra inches of length (most of which is cargo space) and 8.3 inches of ground clearance, an impressive quarter-inch more than the standard model. Toyota went to all the trouble of re-designing the suspension for a modest 0.1-inch lift, and the rest of the added clearance seems to be added with optional all-terrain tires. Most of the difference between the regular bZ and the bZ Woodland is visual, as the Woodland has standard roof rails, black plastic fender cladding and different styling and taillights for the longer rear end. The new bZ variant is capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds.
"With zero emissions and a powerful drive, the bZ Woodland is bringing outdoor-inspired style to our BEV lineup," said Dave Christ, president, Toyota Group. "This latest entry in our bZ line embraces the spirit of adventure with surprising capability, rugged style, and an all-electric powertrain that's backed by Toyota."
What's good?
The bZ Woodland probably won't be ripping it up at Moab any time soon, but it seems more than capable of trucking along your local two-trackers and fire roads, which is more off-road capability than most American drivers would ever need anyway. With Toyota's new AWD X-Mode system, the Woodland has enough control to get through most terrain anyhow. Toyota says the feature was "developed as an added function to react to road surface characteristics and maintain a constant speed to prevent slipping on rough roads." There's something to be said for the power delivery and instant torque of an electric off-roader, especially with the superior wheel control of an electric motor. The low center of gravity, flat floor, and rigidity don't hurt, either.
I, for one, love the ability to drive through nature in an electric vehicle. You get to experience a level of serenity, thanks to the quiet electric motors, that you just can't replicate in a gas-powered off-roader.
Toyota is finally putting some effort into its EV lineup, and I think the Woodland is a worthy addition, even if it's just a mildly modified bZ. The bZ has shown massive sales growth for the brand in recent quarters, and if there's one thing American new car buyers love, it's a rugged-looking crossover. This will probably move some pretty serious units.