2026 bZ Woodland Adds Off-Road Capability And More Space To Toyota's Electric Crossover

When Subaru unveiled the larger and granola hiker-inspired Trailseeker wagon-y version of its Solterra electric SUV last month, it was inevitable that Toyota would follow suit. The Solterra is little more than a rebadge of the newly-renamed bZ, so all of the engineering that allowed the Trailseeker to come into being would work just as well for Toyota. With standard dual-motor all-wheel drive and 75 kilowatt hours of battery onboard, the bZ Woodland delivers 375 horsepower and an estimated 260 miles of range.

Toyota says the Woodland "delivers mid-size SUV utility" with almost six extra inches of length (most of which is cargo space) and 8.3 inches of ground clearance, an impressive quarter-inch more than the standard model. Toyota went to all the trouble of re-designing the suspension for a modest 0.1-inch lift, and the rest of the added clearance seems to be added with optional all-terrain tires. Most of the difference between the regular bZ and the bZ Woodland is visual, as the Woodland has standard roof rails, black plastic fender cladding and different styling and taillights for the longer rear end. The new bZ variant is capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds.

Toyota

"With zero emissions and a powerful drive, the bZ Woodland is bringing outdoor-inspired style to our BEV lineup," said Dave Christ, president, Toyota Group. "This latest entry in our bZ line embraces the spirit of adventure with surprising capability, rugged style, and an all-electric powertrain that's backed by Toyota."