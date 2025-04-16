2026 Subaru Solterra Hits Puberty With Better Looks, More Range, NACS Charging And A 338-HP XT Trim

With the slogan More Than A Car Company, Subaru donates millions of dollars to charities and environmental causes each year, and it has run the first zero-landfill car manufacturing facility in the U.S. for the past 20 years. For a company so involved in environmental protection, Subaru's efforts to electrify its cars has lagged, but that's beginning to change. It recently unveiled new Forester and Crosstrek Hybrid variants, but the Solterra, Subaru's lone EV that's twinned with the Toyota bZ4X, has always felt half-baked and premature. For 2026 however, Subaru is giving its humble little Solterra a big boost in style, performance overall appeal. Remember when you emerged from the awkward stage of puberty with a stronger jawline, a more developed body, and more muscle than when you were a kid? The Solterra just hit that milestone, and not a minute too soon.

The outgoing Solterra faced complaints about its low range that barely breaches 200 miles in real-world driving, its slow charging speeds, and its overall underwhelming performance. It wasn't necessarily bad, but modern cars are so well-sorted that every new car must be exceptional to succeed, and the Solterra was quite unexceptional. The refreshed Solterra has more powerful motors for quicker acceleration, a longer-range battery and improved charging capabilities, a nicer interior and new tech features. Possibly the biggest boon? The new Solterra has access to Tesla Superchargers thanks to its now-standard NACS charge port. Looks like Subie's forgettable EV just became memorable.