Hyundai Is The Latest Automaker To Say It Might Have To Raise Prices Due To Trump's Tariffs

Hyundai is getting ready to increase prices across the board on its U.S. vehicles as it looks for ways to cushion the blow of President Trump's tariff scheme. Luckily, not all of the added costs will pushed onto the consumer. Still, the South Korean automaker is apparently considering a 1% price increase across its entire lineup starting as soon as next week. The move would only apply to newly built vehicles, so cars on the lot right now won't be impacted. Act fast.

It won't be leaving the increases at that 1%, though. The company is also likely to raise shipping charges and prices of options like floor mats and roof rails that are installed before a vehicle arrives at the dealership. This'll certainly keep base prices in check more or less, but it's going to increase the overall price of a vehicle once you add a few options, plus there's no actual way to get out of a destination charge. From Bloomberg:

Hyundai said its pricing strategy is designed to ensure it remains competitive, but that no final decisions have been made. "This period marks our regular annual pricing review, guided by market dynamics and consumer demand, independent of tariffs," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to adapt to shifts in supply and demand, and regulations, with a flexible pricing strategy and targeted incentive programs." The move would be one of the most sweeping actions taken by an automaker in response to the steep tariffs Trump has imposed on imported cars and parts. Hyundai, among the top auto sellers in the US, had previously pledged to hold prices steady until June 2 for its namesake brand and the upscale Genesis line. Hyundai Chief Executive Officer José Muñoz told Bloomberg last month that he didn't anticipate a sudden, large jump in prices but didn't say what was planned for later in the year.

Even though Hyundai has a massive assembly ground game in the U.S., it's still one of the largest importers of finished vehicles in the country. If you include Kia and Genesis, Hyundai imported about 1.1 million vehicles to the U.S. in 2024 — just behind industry leaders Toyota and General Motors who imported 1.2 million cars.

Following Trump's tariff announcement, Hyundai revealed plans to make a record $21 billion investment in the U.S. to bring more production stateside. At full capacity, the investment will allow the Hyundai Group to make 70% of what they sell in the U.S. at domestic plants.

Until those plans really get going, be prepared to pay more for your Hyundai, and be sure to thank Trump when you're signing the papers.