The Latest Cost Of Tariffs: American Auto Jobs

Is going to a dealership just too easy? Too painless? What if instead of a human being, your salesperson was an AI made out of digital translation tools that was constantly hallucinating specs and deals that aren't real? Would that be better? Dealers seem to think so, according to Automotive News:

Avatars are not yet part of the retail automotive landscape, but [Mo] Zahabi [assistant vice president of product consulting for Cox Automotive] and Cox Automotive are exploring whether they soon could be. Avatars could be relatively simple, valuable tools to help dealerships run their operations more efficiently. Managers or dealer principals might facilitate service training or personalize a customer's car-buying experience, for example, by sending avatar-driven messages of themselves at crucial stages of the process. Avatars have come a long way from the blue-skinned aliens in James Cameron's 2009 film and its sequels. Companies including Aragon, Picsart and Synthesia (which Zahabi uses) are able to generate video avatars for personal or professional use. The process is simple, Zahabi said. "Avatars are just visual AI," Zahabi said. "What they do with an avatar is they basically record a human [saying] different things. Essentially, I could create a clone of somebody like I did with myself, clone the voice, combine them and then have it communicate via a script."

It's once again worth noting that large-language models, the stuff we know as generative AI, cannot "know" a fact. It's not that they can't distinguish fact from fiction, but that the idea of "truth" is simply not a part of their programming — they're a slightly more advanced version of mashing the next predicted word on your iPhone keyboard. I'm looking forward to a slew of false advertising suits when these AI avatars start selling people on features that the cars they're discussing don't actually have.

As an aside, does Automotive News think the word "avatar" only dates back to the James Cameron flick? Not, like, its roots in Sanskrit as a Hindu belief? Not its initial use to mean a digital persona back in the '70s, or the popularization of that usage in Neal Stephenson's "Snow Crash" in the '90s? We're going Jimmy Cameron on this one?