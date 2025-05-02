New Tariffs Could Add Up To $15,000 Per Vehicle

Ford is extending its employee-pricing-for-all discount through at least July 6, as pricing uncertainty brought on by President Trump's tariffs threatens automakers and the affordability of their cars.

The Blue Oval's "From America, For America" employee discount campaign first launched on April 3, and it was meant to end on June 2. However, it's now set to run through — at the very least — the first week of July. It's good news for customers who are looking to buy before prices get unmanageable for the general public. From Automotive News:

"The campaign has resonated deeply with the public," Rob Kaffl, Ford's director of U.S. sales and dealer relations, said in a statement. "Customers know Ford delivers when it counts, and so far, the program has delivered double-digit sales increases and strong expected share growth over the last month." The discounts exclude Raptor performance variants and 2025 Expeditions, Super Duty pickups and Lincoln Navigators. While the savings will vary by model and trim level, Ford's A Plan typically allows employees to pay less than the dealer invoice price. [...] Ford also said it will continue its offer for free home electric vehicle charger installation through the July 4 holiday weekend. The original program was slated to run through the end of 2024 before being extended multiple times.

The much-needed extension comes as Ford considers raising prices across the board in the coming weeks. Apparently, it told dealers back in the middle of April that unless Trump made "material changes to the tariff policy," the automaker may "need to make vehicle pricing adjustments in the future, which is expected to happen with May production." That relief may have come with Trump's April 29 announcement that he was cutting back on some automotive tariffs, but it's hard to tell if that'll really move the needle enough for Ford.

Of course, any price increases wouldn't impact vehicle inventory that is already on dealer lots, and a Ford spokesperson told AutoNews that vehicles produced in May would arrive no earlier than the end of June.