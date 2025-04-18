2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Tributo Italiano Would Have Been Really Compelling Seven Years Ago

It all goes downhill rather quickly once you're done playing with those massive, metal paddles. You'll quickly realize that everything else inside the Stelvio feels two or three generations behind its competition, especially when it comes to the technology.

The center screen is tiny, and while it's fairly well laid out, controlling it via the touchscreen or iDrive-style command knob is frustrating at best as the system is extremely laggy. There's no 360 camera to be found, just a rearview camera feed when you shift into reverse, and it's about as tiny and pixilated as those aftermarket backup cameras you can install in your rearview mirror. I was shocked to find something like this in a 2025 model-year vehicle. I swear you'll find better technology in my mother's 2014 BMW X3.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

If you're a Luddite who hates new car tech, then this certainly is the vehicle for you. There are still tons of hard buttons for your HVAC controls and stereo. None of them feel particularly nice to use, but that's sort of par for the course with the Stelvio. At least the layout is fairly organized and sensible — something that cannot always be said for Italian cars.

By far the newest piece of tech in the Stelvio is its 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, which looks to be pulled directly out of Maserati's parts bin. It's somewhat customizable with all sorts of info and different gauge faces, but it also serves as a stark reminder of how old everything else is inside the car. At least the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist are solid; driver-assist tech is one of the things Stellantis does very well.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The leather and metal inside my Stelvio Tributo Italiano test car felt good enough — on par with the competition, but interior space was certainly lacking. At 184.6 inches long, the Stelvio is shorter than most of its competition. That means its interior is smaller, too. The back seat is especially pinched, and the ergonomics are certainly not aided by the tiny door opening and sloping roofline. Getting in and out of the Stelvio's rear seats requires some body origami. Once you're back there, you'll realize your head and knees don't particularly fit, and there's not much going on aside from a couple of air vents and the ability to look up at the panoramic roof. The Stelvio's compact size and sloped profile also means cargo room takes a hit. There's just 18.5 cubic feet of room behind the second row (56.5 if you drop the second row). That number lags well behind the 31.5 cubic feet of cargo space the X3 has.