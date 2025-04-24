Auto Industry May Get A Much-Needed Break From Trump's Tariffs

The Trump administration is mulling over the idea of reducing certain tariffs that target the auto industry. Executives have warned that these tariffs would hurt both profits and jobs, which isn't really what you want to happen to your home-gown car manufacturers. Right now, there are two options on the table.

One would space cars and parts already subject to tariffs from being hit with additional duties like levies on steel and aluminum imports. It would eliminate a so-called "stacking" of tariffs. The other option is a big reversal of course from the administration. It would fully exempt auto parts that comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact. Those components don't currently face tariffs, but the Trump admin has said in the past it planned to tax the non-U.S. share of those parts from our neighbors to the north and south. Exempting those parts would get rid of that nearly unfeasible idea. If implemented, Trump's plan would create a logistics nightmare for North American manufacturers.

The Trump administration is also apparently considering exempting auto parts brought over from China from a 20% tariff having to do with a fentanyl dispute. From Bloomberg:

The proposals and options remain under consideration and President Donald Trump has not signed off, cautioned the people who asked not to be identified discussing the matter because it isn't public. His tariff policies often change quickly, underscoring the fluidity of policy deliberations. But the discussions offer a signal that the administration is considering ways to narrow the scope of levies affecting the auto industry. If adopted, the changes would be a significant reprieve for automakers who have warned of devastating consequences from the Trump tariffs, including higher vehicle prices, production cuts and potential job losses. The industry relies on deeply integrated supply chains spanning North America for the vehicles they sell in the US. Trump has separately applied tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, though exempted USMCA-compliant goods. The tariffs on autos and auto parts, however, were poised to heavily disrupt the integrated continental supply chain. The US plan, as initially announced, offered something of an olive branch by tariffing only the non-US share of USMCA-traded vehicles, and delaying a potential tariff on parts traded under the pact.

On April 23, Trump was asked in the Oval Office if he was considering changes to auto tariffs, but he indicated he wasn't. Actually, he said there was a chance that tariffs could increase. Well, things change fast in Trump's world.

If the tariffs against the auto industry are indeed lowered, it would mean the hard work of the Big Three's lobbyists has paid off. All three automakers have told the administration that tariffs would drive up costs, triggering profit warnings and layoffs. That's not what you want to happen.