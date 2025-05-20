Updated 2026 Lexus RZ Has Fake Gears, NACS Port And More Power
When the all-electric Lexus RZ went on sale for the 2023 model year, its odd styling and mediocre performance and range meant it wasn't much of a hit. Now, a few months after showing off the Euro-spec model, Lexus is revamping the RZ for 2026 with a slew of updates that make it more exciting to drive and more competitive in an ever-crowding part of the market.
In terms of trim levels, the big news here is the addition of a higher-performance variant called the RZ 550e F Sport. Thanks to its dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with 402 horsepower, the sportiest RZ will be able to spring from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. It also gets a new M Mode that simulates gear shifts via paddles on the steering wheel. It's a similar system to what Hyundai put in the Ioniq 5 N, and while it's not for everybody, I must say I do love a silly gimmick. On the outside, the RZ 550e gets upgrades like a rear spoiler, different front and rear bumpers, 20-inch wheels with aero covers and a smattering of F Sport badges — as is tradition.
There are two other trim levels that slot below the RZ 550e, the front-wheel-drive RZ 350e and the all-wheel-drive RZ 450e AWD. The former has a single 221-hp motor and a 74.7-kWh battery, and while acceleration is a leisurely 7.2 seconds, you do get a model-topping 300 miles of range (up from 266 in the old car), according to Lexus. Stepping up to the RZ 450e gets you a dual-motor setup with 308 hp and a 4.9-second 0-to-60 time. Range does take a bit of a hit to 260 miles when equipped with 18-inch wheels, but that's still pretty acceptable. Despite the RZ 500e's bigger 77-kWh battery, the added performance means it gets just 225 miles of range when equipped with 20-inch tires. That's... not great.
Other RZ changes for 2026
Every RZ will have access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network thanks to the addition of the NACS charging port. Lexus says that under ideal conditions while using DC fast charging, the RZ can juice up from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. That's still not stellar, but it's a step in the right direction.
You won't find too many changes on the inside of the RZ, but that's okay — for all of the old car's faults, the interior was never really one of them. Lexus says it'll offer an "improved" electrochromic panoramic roof that'll give occupants better shading when opaque and a clearer view when it's transparent. That's always welcome. The RZ 550e F Sport's interior will be fitted with black Ultrasuede trim and blue stitching. More cars need blue stitching if you ask me. It'll also get plenty of F Sport badges, aluminum pedals, F Sport front scuff plates and some different design patterns.
Something you won't find in any 2026 RZ in the U.S. is a yoke steering wheel. It seems that Lexus is, at the very least, putting that effort on hold for now, and the general buying public thanks it for doing that.
There's no word on pricing yet. The 2025 RZ 300e (which the 350e replaces) starts at $43,975 including destination. Stepping up to the RZ 450e will set you back $48,675. I'm slated to drive the revamped RZ in just a few weeks, so I'll hold my final verdict on the car until then. For now, though, it looks like the 2026 RZ makes up for a lot of the deficiencies the car that came before it had. I suppose we shall see.