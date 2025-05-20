Updated 2026 Lexus RZ Has Fake Gears, NACS Port And More Power

When the all-electric Lexus RZ went on sale for the 2023 model year, its odd styling and mediocre performance and range meant it wasn't much of a hit. Now, a few months after showing off the Euro-spec model, Lexus is revamping the RZ for 2026 with a slew of updates that make it more exciting to drive and more competitive in an ever-crowding part of the market.

In terms of trim levels, the big news here is the addition of a higher-performance variant called the RZ 550e F Sport. Thanks to its dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with 402 horsepower, the sportiest RZ will be able to spring from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. It also gets a new M Mode that simulates gear shifts via paddles on the steering wheel. It's a similar system to what Hyundai put in the Ioniq 5 N, and while it's not for everybody, I must say I do love a silly gimmick. On the outside, the RZ 550e gets upgrades like a rear spoiler, different front and rear bumpers, 20-inch wheels with aero covers and a smattering of F Sport badges — as is tradition.

Lexus

There are two other trim levels that slot below the RZ 550e, the front-wheel-drive RZ 350e and the all-wheel-drive RZ 450e AWD. The former has a single 221-hp motor and a 74.7-kWh battery, and while acceleration is a leisurely 7.2 seconds, you do get a model-topping 300 miles of range (up from 266 in the old car), according to Lexus. Stepping up to the RZ 450e gets you a dual-motor setup with 308 hp and a 4.9-second 0-to-60 time. Range does take a bit of a hit to 260 miles when equipped with 18-inch wheels, but that's still pretty acceptable. Despite the RZ 500e's bigger 77-kWh battery, the added performance means it gets just 225 miles of range when equipped with 20-inch tires. That's... not great.