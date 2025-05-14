2026 Toyota C-HR Returns As An EV With Attractive Styling And More Power Than The GR Corolla

I think the C-HR looks damn good, too. It's not quite as strange as the gas-powered C-HR sold in other markets, which is a shame, but it's still pretty funky. At 177.9 inches long and 63.8 inches tall the C-HR is 6.7 inches shorter in length and 1.2 inches shorter in height than the bZ, but about half a foot longer and a little taller than the old C-HR. Toyota's electric corporate face and rear light bar flow well with the angular body work, and like the old model the new C-HR has a contrasting-color floating roof design with hidden rear door handles. Despite the coupe-like roofline, the C-HR has up to 25.4 cubic feet of cargo space, more than a Corolla hatchback.

The interior is basically identical to the bZ, at least for passengers up front. Every C-HR will have a 14-inch touchscreen running Toyota's latest software (and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), two wireless phone chargers, three USB-C ports, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, a power tailgate, customizable ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, climate controls for rear-seat passengers and lots of active-safety features. Upgrade from the SE to the XSE model and you get suede-trimmed seats, 20-inch wheels, a power passenger seat, a digital rear-view mirror, surround view cameras, traffic-jam assist and lane-change assist. Other available features include a panoramic sunroof and a better JBL sound system.

Toyota says the 2026 C-HR will reach dealers at some point in 2026. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but I'm guessing it'll be a bit cheaper than the all-wheel-drive bZ.