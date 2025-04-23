2026 Lexus ES Gets Wild New Styling To Go With Its Optional Fully Electric Powertrain

The 2025 Toyota Camry may be sportier than ever, but it still isn't that exciting, and that goes double for the luxury version, the Lexus ES. And yet, for years, if you wanted the best bang-for-your-buck luxury sedan you could buy — and you didn't care about going around corners — the Lexus ES has been the car to beat. Other luxury sedans may have offered rear-wheel drive and better handling, but the ES has always been about comfort. For 2026, though, Lexus gave the ES a flashy redesign inspired by its electric vehicles, as well as an optional electric powertrain.

Yes, while you can still get the ES 350h with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a hybrid powertrain and your choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive, the biggest news from the ES redesign, aside from its wild styling, is the inclusion of a new electric version. We don't currently have a ton of specs, but what we do know is definitely interesting. You can choose either the front-wheel-drive ES 350e or the all-wheel-drive ES 500e, and while we don't know what kind of range the all-wheel-drive model will get, Toyota says the front-wheel-drive version will have about 300 miles of range if you get the 19-inch wheels.

And while it's still an ES, Toyota actually mentions handling when talking about the ES 500e. The all-wheel-drive system reportedly adjusts torque "based on road conditions and driving inputs" and "enhances acceleration from a standstill, provides greater handling stability and contributes to great energy efficiency." It's hard to imagine the ES 500e will drive like an actual sport sedan, but at least it'll be quick. It will also be heavy, too, with a curb weight of 4,861 pounds compared to the AWD hybrid's 4,268-lb weight. The ES 350e, meanwhile, weighs in at 4,640 lbs.