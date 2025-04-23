2026 Lexus ES Gets Wild New Styling To Go With Its Optional Fully Electric Powertrain
The 2025 Toyota Camry may be sportier than ever, but it still isn't that exciting, and that goes double for the luxury version, the Lexus ES. And yet, for years, if you wanted the best bang-for-your-buck luxury sedan you could buy — and you didn't care about going around corners — the Lexus ES has been the car to beat. Other luxury sedans may have offered rear-wheel drive and better handling, but the ES has always been about comfort. For 2026, though, Lexus gave the ES a flashy redesign inspired by its electric vehicles, as well as an optional electric powertrain.
Yes, while you can still get the ES 350h with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a hybrid powertrain and your choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive, the biggest news from the ES redesign, aside from its wild styling, is the inclusion of a new electric version. We don't currently have a ton of specs, but what we do know is definitely interesting. You can choose either the front-wheel-drive ES 350e or the all-wheel-drive ES 500e, and while we don't know what kind of range the all-wheel-drive model will get, Toyota says the front-wheel-drive version will have about 300 miles of range if you get the 19-inch wheels.
And while it's still an ES, Toyota actually mentions handling when talking about the ES 500e. The all-wheel-drive system reportedly adjusts torque "based on road conditions and driving inputs" and "enhances acceleration from a standstill, provides greater handling stability and contributes to great energy efficiency." It's hard to imagine the ES 500e will drive like an actual sport sedan, but at least it'll be quick. It will also be heavy, too, with a curb weight of 4,861 pounds compared to the AWD hybrid's 4,268-lb weight. The ES 350e, meanwhile, weighs in at 4,640 lbs.
Lexus comfort
Whether the new ES is fully electric or just electrified, the new car rides on an updated version of the same TNGA GA-K platform that Lexus promises is stiffer while also providing fewer vibrations. For the first time ever, it also gets a multi-link rear suspension to go with its MacPherson front, which should improve handling. At the same time, though, don't expect the ES to completely abandon its comfort-focused roots. And since passengers need space in order to be comfortable, Lexus stretched the wheelbase by three inches, while adding 6.5 total inches to the car's overall length.
The seating position is also higher for easier entry and exit, which ES buyers will probably appreciate. After all, their knees, hips and backs definitely aren't getting any younger. There's also a more open, more airy cabin and a cool bamboo trim option, a Mark Levinson sound system and a 12.3-inch driver display to go with the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. For ultimate passenger comfort, you can also now get a rear-seat Executive Package that includes "reclining rear seats with a passenger side ottoman, rear outboard massaging seats and rear seat heating and ventilation."
Lexus still hasn't announced pricing, but it also has plenty of time to release that little tidbit. As of right now, the 2026 ES isn't slated to go on sale until spring 2026, and who even knows what the automotive landscape will look like by then.