Toyota Finally Leans Into EVs Right As The Industry Reverses Course: Report

Back in 2021 Akio Toyoda laid out a roadmap for electrification of the Toyota and Lexus brands. In defiance of the rest of the market, he refused to set a date for a full-electric Toyota, and the company continues on this path today. The company and its board have vowed to follow the market and push electrification only where and when it makes sense. So for Toyota to be finally ready to push into the EV market in a big way, while watching nearly every other automaker walk back promises and delay further EV models, perhaps once again the world's most sensible automaker knows something the rest of the world doesn't.

Toyota recently launched the battery-electric C-HR+ in Europe, with a rumored $30,000 starting price, to great fanfare. The compact $15,100 bZ3X went on sale last month in China. The larger three-row bZ5X is expected to be among the new EVs launched by Toyota this year, along with its Lexus TZ counterpart. Perhaps the long-rumored Lexus electric supercar will also be among them. Even the Tacoma is getting an electric spin-off model. It's going to be truly impressive if Toyota can increase its electric vehicle sales around the world by 25 times before 2030, but greater choice and appropriate pricing will certainly be key to making it happen.