2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is A Good Car Made Even Better

At first glance, you'll be a bit hard-pressed to tell what the differences between the 2024 and 2025 Ioniq 5 are, and that's sort of on purpose. Hyundai knew it had a real winner of a design on its hands when the car first went on sale for the 2022 model year. Since then sales have only grown, with the South Korean automaker moving over 44,000 Ioniq 5s in 2024, making it the fourth best-selling EV in the U.S. last year.

Don't be fooled into thinking that the 2025 Ioniq 5 isn't worth considering over previous model years. There's enough here to make it an even more compelling package than it already was. Hyundai upped the battery pack size and changed up the chemistry inside it to give the Ioniq 5 a bit more range. Standard Range cars go from a 58 kWh capacity to 63 kWh, and Long Range models go from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. Those improvements lead to range gains across the lineup. The AWD Limited is up by nine miles (now 269 miles, according to Hyundai) while the AWD SE and SEL are increased by 30 miles (now 290 miles). If you're all about as much range as possible, the rear-wheel-drive SE, SEL and Limited cars have gained 15 miles of range (now 318 miles). Even budget-conscious buyers of the SE Standard Range car see a solid bump of 25 miles (now 245 miles). As always, all Ioniq 5s run on an 800V architecture.

A big change for 2025 is the addition of a North American Charging System (NACS) port. Hyundai says the 2025 Ioniq 5 is the first non-Tesla to go on sale with one of these chargers. I should mention that Lucid also claims this achievement, so who really knows? The Standard Range car can DC Fast Charge from 10 to 80 percent in 24 minutes at a NACS V3 station at a 135 kW peak. It'll be faster at newer Supercharger stations once those are more readily available. Long Range cars will take about 30 minutes. These numbers will supposedly improve once more V4 stations come online. Charging times are a bit quicker at CCS charging stations, and Hyundai will give everyone who gets an Ioniq 5 a complimentary adapter. At those stations, charging from 10 to 80 percent will take 20 minutes at a peak of 250 kW, regardless of battery size. Hyundai says Long Range cars can add up to 178 miles of range at 350-kW CCS chargers in just 15 minutes. Not too shabby.