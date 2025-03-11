President Trump Says Tesla Dealership Vandals Will Be Tried As Domestic Terrorists

There are a number of statutes which would prevent a sitting President from promoting a company or giving this kind of treatment to any individual donor, but that ship seems to have sailed with President Trump, and it seems he is completely immune from any kind of legal ramifications. They don't call him the teflon Don for nothing, not a damn thing sticks. Just like every basically every car salesperson in the U.S., Donald Trump is a bloviating windbag who will say damn near anything to get you to sign on the dotted line. Today, more than most, he showed his colors by simply blowing Elon's Tesla talking points directly into the homes of millions of Americans. When asked about the notes in his hands Trump said, "I'm not Biden, I don't need notes," and once he got behind the wheel of the Model S he exclaimed "Everything's computer!"

REPORTER: Do you think you buying a Tesla will boost Tesla and stock? TRUMP: Well, I hope it does — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-11T20:21:26.218Z

While speaking alongside the President, Elon Musk said that in the face of rapidly declining sales, Tesla is going to double the number of cars it will produce within the next two years. The company built 1.77 million vehicles in 2024, which was a 3.9 percent decrease from 2023, which means that Tesla will need to produce 3.54 million cars for the 2027 model year. I don't know about you, but I think that's probably unlikely to happen, and if the company does build that many vehicles, they'll be sitting unsold for ages. Will Donald Trump's promotional work for Tesla work as well as his Domino's Pizza commercials?