Plummeting Tesla Sales Threaten Musk's Favorite Cash Cow: Carbon Credits

While the Tesla Takedown movement grows in the U.S., it still doesn't appear that the bottom has dropped out yet like it has across the pond. In January, Tesla sales in Europe dropped 50 percent year-over-year. It was even worse in Germany, where his endorsement of the ultra-far-right Alternative for Germany party and speech at an AFD rally drew criticism from both German and Polish politicians. Tesla's January sales in Germany dropped 60 percent. In France, it was even worse, with sales dropping 63 percent. And those are just January sales. February sales figures are just starting to come in, and if the trend holds, we're likely looking at a decrease in line with January's year-over-year performance.

We do, however, have official February sales numbers out of China, and they're also officially Not Good. Reuters reports sales of Teslas made in China dropped 49 percent in February, making it the worst month since August 2022. There's a good chance March sales won't be quite as bad since the Model Y production line temporarily paused to upgrades for the facelift, and the Lunar New Year landed in February this year instead of January, but sales through the first two months of the year were still down 29 percent year-over-year. Meanwhile, Tesla's Chinese competitor BYD jumped by 90 percent in February, so you never know. March could end up looking even worse for Tesla sales in China.

Tesla's stock has also taken a beating. It closed yesterday at $272 and has dropped more than 27 percent year-to-date, essentially eliminating any gains that investors saw after the election. Share prices also peaked on December 17 at just under $480, meaning the stock has lost more than 40 percent of its value in less than three months. Tesla's market cap is still north of $850 billion, compared to GM's $45 billion and Ford's $36 billion, so it isn't going anywhere just yet, but that doesn't mean Tesla is bulletproof. After all, if the market was completely rational, there's no way Tesla would be worth as much as it is. Even if Musk had been kicked to the curb years ago, the sales and profits just don't line up with the current valuation at all.