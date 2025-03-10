Elon Musk Claims Anti-Tesla Protests Are Secretly Funded By George Soros, Actually

While the protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, their growing popularity means there's a greater chance some overzealous individuals will take things a little too far. It's also no secret that Republicans love to join protests in an attempt to incite violence and undermine the movement. In fact, there's a good chance that when someone tells you Black Lives Matter protests turned violent, they're either talking about violence started by right-wing bad actors or cops itching for any excuses they could find to beat someone senseless. So it isn't terribly surprising to already see reports of occasional vandalism associated with these protests.

Considering how quickly things are escalating, it's understandable that some people might feel the urge to take bold action even if it means breaking the law, but it's also important to avoid jumping to conclusions about who is behind certain acts and what their motivations were until they've actually been identified. Republicans have a long history of doing this kind of thing, after all. Oh, and there's also a pretty good chance that new leftist friend who tries to convince you to do something violent is a fed, which is just extra motivation to keep things as peaceful as possible. If you're going to go to jail for something, don't let it be because you let an undercover FBI agent talk you into doing something blatantly illegal.

As egregious as Republicans' actions have been over the last six weeks or so, it's important to keep showing up, but it also doesn't help anyone if you end up in prison before Trump even invokes the Insurrection Act. Surely, it's just a coincidence that the 90-day time period ends on Hitler's birthday, right? Maybe Trump just wants to chill and smoke a lot of weed that day. Still, if it's getting under Musk's skin, the protests are clearly working. Even if we never manage to make Musk truly poor, at the very least, we can make sure he isn't nearly as wealthy as he was when Trump entered the White House for the second time. Still, I wouldn't complain if he did end up truly poor, though.