Tesla Stock Is Down 45 Percent And Still Dropping

Last week, an explosion at a Toyota supplier killed a worker. Now the company is pausing production lines due to the supply chain interruption, including the line that makes the Rav4 in the country. Production overseas hasn't been affected yet, and may never be, but the explosion has really thrown a wrench in Toyota's domestic production according to Automotive News:

After suspending operations for the March 10 morning shift at two factories, Toyota Motor Corp. decided to extend the shutdown at the affected lines through that afternoon and for the March 11 first shift. A Daihatsu plant supplying Toyota was added to the operations offline. The halt affects one of two lines at Toyota's Takaoka assembly plant, which makes the RAV4 and Harrier. Also impacted are two lines at Toyota Industries Corp.'s Nagakusa factory that assembles the RAV4. One line at Daihatsu's Kyoto plant is also down. It makes the Probox, a subcompact commercial wagon supplied to Toyota for the domestic market.

The Harrier is better known to us as the Venza, but the Probox is unfortunately not known to us U.S. buyers at all. This is a shame, because it seems like a cool little practical wagon that's not as full of itself as most modern cars. Maybe that's what you get when you revise a model exactly once over the course of its 23-year-and-counting lifespan. Toyota, bring us the Probox once you start the assembly line back up. I guarantee you'll sell at least six.