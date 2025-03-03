These Are The Cars You Should Replace Your Tesla With

After wanting a Model 3 Performance to replace my 2017 Fiat 500e for what feels like the longest time, I just purchased a Kia EV6 GT. I drove my friend's Hyundai Ioniq 5N last year when he first bought it and was absolutely blown away by just how much it lived up to and exceeded the hype. I would have gone with the 5N, but the pricing and incentives were much better. The EV6 GT is built on the same platform and is 9/10ths of the way there. I don't think I would have played enough with the myriad of screens and options in the 5N to have made it worth it. The EV6 GT is plenty fast and drives great. I am thoroughly enjoying it.

My wife and I are considering dumping her Model Y Long Range. If the Rivian R2 were available today, we already would have one. An R1S is too expensive and too big for what we need. So we'll probably wait, even though the resale value is probably going to plummet between then and now. We've looked at the GM/Honda/Acura options because the lease deals are compelling, but the quality seems hit or miss from the early adopters.

Honestly, for those looking to jump in to the EV space, there is no reason not to consider a used one right now. The prices are low and the number of options that have access to the supercharger network are growing. For 90% of drivers, something like a Bolt EUV would be all the car one needs for just about anything you'd need a vehicle to do.