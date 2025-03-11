President Trump Says Boycotting Tesla Is Illegal

Donald Trump continued by saying he would buy himself a Tesla, despite Presidents being disallowed from driving themselves for the rest of their lives, and Trump not really having regularly driven anything but a golf cart for decades. This definitely isn't because Elon Musk paid over $270 million to get Mr. Trump re-elected and threatened to run opposition campaigns for anyone who doesn't toe the Trump/Musk party line. With the rapid decline in Tesla share price, Musk risks losing his monetary empire entirely when banks come calling for the loans they've floated to the billionaire, and if the money backing Musk's power disappears, so too does his usefulness to the Republican party. Obviously using the office of the president to promote Tesla over all other American automakers is what the kids call "based" and not a party ploy to prop up their oligarchical coup d'état.

Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. Praise Lord Trump, buy your Tesla, pay more in taxes, revel in your $12 eggs, and stop complaining. If you can't afford it, you're a woke lib elite who doesn't understand the working class.