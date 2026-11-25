Autos Are Still The Sticking Point In The U.S.-Canada Trade War
Good morning! It's Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift, your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition, the U.S. and Canada are still at odds on auto tariffs as the trade war continues, an ex-Volkswagen engineer pleads guilty to inside trading over the company's deal with Rivian, Stellantis is suing the Unifor union for alleged "obstruction" of environmental work at Brampton plant and Amazon Autos is heading to the UK.
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1st Gear: U.S. and Canada still can't agree on auto tariffs
With everything else going on in the world at the moment, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that there's an entire trade war happening between the U.S. and Canada right now, but I'm here to remind you that bad boy is still raging. Much of that is thanks to auto tariffs — one of the major sticking points dividing the two North American countries as negotiations heat back up following a last-minute collapse this summer.
Automotive and other key industrial sectors, like steel, are holding up a deal that could end the two-year trade war. President Trump enacted a 25% tariff on auto imports in April of 2025, and Canada came right back with its own in-kind duties soon after. It's a real mess, and it's driving up costs for everyone. Obviously, this didn't need to happen. Trump didn't need to do this, but here we are. From Automotive News:
Both sets of tariffs include exemptions for locally made parts, which lowers the effective tariff rate on Canadian vehicles exported to the United States to about 12.5 per cent and U.S. exports to Canada to about 21.25 per cent — though the exact rate varies by plant and model.
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Trump has repeatedly claimed the United States does not need Canadian-made cars and pressed automakers to shift production south of the border. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has maintained that any agreement with the United States must leave Canada with a viable auto sector.
Ottawa has been pushing for a deal that will put the effective tariff rate for Canadian vehicle exports to the United States on an even keel with those built south of the border but has been hard-pressed to get there, [Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association president, Flavio] Volpe said.
As negotiators closed in on a deal this summer by pitching a broader parts exemption, the U.S. offer would have left Canadian autos facing up an effective tariff of up to 7.5 per cent tariffs, he said. While an improvement over the roughly 12.5 per cent rate automakers face today, it is still higher than the industry's profit margin, making it too high for Ottawa to accept, Volpe added.
Canadian negotiators are "not religious" about what mechanism is used to bring the effective tariff rate down, Volpe said, but want to put plants on both sides of the border back on an even playing field.
Counterintuitively, U.S. assembly plants are not immune to tariffs.
Parts compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement reach U.S. assembly lines tariff-free, but American-made vehicles compliant with the trade deal can include 25 per cent parts content from overseas. That content faces up to 25-per-cent tariffs, translating into a tariff rate on U.S.-made vehicles of as much as 6.5 per cent.
A 3.75-per-cent MSRP credit for American-made vehicles offered by the U.S. Department of Commerce — effective through 2030 — offsets part of these added costs.
But even automakers building USMCA-compliant vehicles in the United States can face an effective tariff rate of 2.75 per cent. The tally can be more or less, depending on where companies source their parts.
The five automakers that currently produce vehicles in Canada — the Big Three, Honda and Toyota — are pushing hard for an interim deal that would close or eliminate the tariff gap between Canadian and U.S. plants, even if it's a short-term solution.
Right now, there's no real timetable for when a deal could be reached, though Canadian pundits are actually aware that Trump has threatened to hike tariffs to 50% at the start of 2027. While they don't think it'll happen, with Trump, it can never be truly ruled out.
2nd Gear: Ex-VW engineer pleads guilty to Rivian inside trading
A former Volkswagen engineer pleaded guilty to insider trading based on secret information he possessed about the automaker's planned $5 billion joint venture with electric vehicle maker Rivian. Michael Stamp pleaded guilty to securities fraud in a Manhattan federal court as part of a deal with prosecutors, confessing that he used his brokerage accounts to buy Rivian shares and options while in possession of confidential information about the merger that he had learned from another employee.
As we previously reported, the 31-year-old and another former VW engineer, Marcus Plank, were charged in July with making a combined $300,000 trading before the Rivian deal was announced publicly. Prosecutors said Stamp made a cool quarter million, and Plank made $50,000 while also passing information to a family member who made $12,000. From Bloomberg:
"I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a breach of my duty to my employer," Stamp said at a hearing before a federal judge.
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Volkswagen and Rivian announced the deal on June 26, 2024, giving Rivian a financial lifeline as manufacturers large and small began to rethink strategies in a slowing market for electric vehicles.
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Stamp and Plank, who were both living in San Jose, California, while on assignment from Germany, were initially charged with conspiracy and securities fraud and faced as much as 25 years in prison if convicted of the most serious counts at trial. Plank has pleaded not guilty and is free on a $500,000 bond.
Prosecutors said internet searches made around the time of the crimes showed that the two men knew what they were doing was illegal. Just eight days before the announcement, Stamp — that goofus — searched for "statute of limitations insider trading," according to the government. Soon after, Plank's aforementioned family member searched in German "how is insider trading prosecuted?"
Well, big dog, this is how it's prosecuted — unless you're very rich or in Congress.
3rd Gear: Stellantis sues Canada's Unifor union over alleged Brampton obstruction
There's another fun chapter in the war over Stellantis' Brampton Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada. Now, it's spilled over into court as the automaker has filed a lawsuit against the Unifor workers' union, alleging it is impeding an environmental assessment necessary for the sale to defense contractor Roshel to go through.
In documents filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Stellantis said it is seeking an injunction that would require the union, its national president Lana Payne and Unifor Local 1285 plant chairperson Ardis Snow to stop blocking the Brampton plant and preventing work at the site. The company wants the court to declare that the union has trespassed at the facility and "obstructed the lawful entrance to and exit from the premises." From Automotive News:
A statement of claim said union officials are "physically preventing, impeding, and restricting Stellantis' ability to provide access to the premises" to environmental consulting firm Pinchin Ltd.
Pinchin was retained by Roshel — the armoured vehicle manufacturer that agreed to buy the idled Brampton plant from Stellantis for an undisclosed amount earlier this month — to carry out environmental work starting Nov. 9, according to the documents.
However, Stellantis said that morning, union representatives blockaded entrances to the plant with trucks, pylons and individuals carrying Unifor flags and that Unifor told the automaker it wouldn't let Pinchin personnel or equipment through.
"To date, Unifor has continued to obstruct access by persons associated with the environmental work, and Pinchin has not been permitted to perform the environmental work," the statement of claim said.
"Despite Stellantis' reasonable efforts to obtain police assistance, those efforts have not brought the obstruction of or interference with lawful access to the premises under an acceptable degree of control, nor has Pinchin been permitted to access the premises."
The allegations have not been tested in court.
The statement of claim said Stellantis "is suffering and will continue to suffer irreparable harm and other losses," although the extent of those losses "are extremely difficult, if not impossible, to quantify in monetary terms."
It added that "continued obstruction" of the environmental assessment "threatens to delay or prevent completion of a material diligence step, interfere with the timetable for the proposed transaction, and affect the responsibilities of Stellantis and Roshel following closing of the proposed transaction."
Stellantis' deal with Roshel is expected to close in mid-December, subject to certain conditions, according to the documents.
In response, Unifor said it has been "demonstrating in support of Canadian jobs at the Brampton plant throughout the past year." Payne said that the sale of the plant to Roshel is "unacceptable" to the union, and it will continue to work with all parties to get a different outcome.
4th Gear: Amazon Autos expands to the UK
Amazon Autos isn't satisfied with taking on just the U.S. automotive industry, so it has turned its attention to the United Kingdom. Early next year, customers in the UK will be able to buy a new car right on Amazon.com. It'll be the first time the U.S.-based e-commerce giant expands its auto services to an overseas market. As it was in the U.S., the first brand to team up with Amazon Autos in this endeavor is Hyundai. From The Wall Street Journal:
With the Amazon Autos platform, customers will be able to browse real-time dealer inventory, see upfront pricing, get an instant trade-in valuation, connect with a local dealer, as well as reserve a car, the statement said.
Hyundai's IONIQ series as well as its i20 and KONA models will be available on the platform. More brands and dealer partners will be announced before its launch.
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Around $1.3 trillion of cars were sold by dealerships in the U.S. last year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.
Amazon Autos was first launched in December of 2024, and the program has expanded to over 150 cities in that time, and it now sells vehicles from 35 brands. I'd expect a similar sort of expansion in the U.S. in due time.
The neat trick with Amazon Autos is that you can sort of use it how you want to. Some customers use the platform from start to finish, visiting the dealership just to pick up the vehicle. However, some start the process on Amazon and then visit the dealership to apply for financing or finish the process. Amazon may be, uh, bad, but I do appreciate that sort of choice and flexibility.
Reverse: Nice, Ron!
Iran-Contra is an early example of Post-Truth Politics, and the idea we couldn't actually trust our government officials — especially the Executive Branch. There's an argument to be made that the precedent the Reagan administration set in the early 1980s can be traced all the way to the Trump I and Trump II administrations. As always, if you're looking for someone to blame for the mess we're in, it's a safe bet to blame The Gipper. Anyway, if you want to learn more about the uncovering of Iran-Contra, head over to History.com.
The Fuel up
It's the busiest travel day of the year here in the U.S., and as millions of Americans hit the road, they'll be greeted by fuel prices in free fall. Oh, happy days. WTI Crude Oil futures and Brent Crude prices are little changed, though, sitting at $83 and $90, respectively, at the time of publication.
Here's where national average prices stand right now, according to AAA:
This all means the average price of a gallon of regular gas dropped another 3 cents overnight to $3.59, according to AAA. Diesel saw a similar 3-cent drop to $5.77.
Safe travels, everybody!
On the radio: Dire Straits - Money For Nothing
As I learned in the Jalopnik Slack yesterday, a bunch of my coworkers had never heard Dire Straits' "Money For Nothing" before playing the Breakfast Run GTA 6 mission. Needless to say, I was shocked, and I'm here today to check in with you folks. I need to make sure you're cool and you're up on the sickest song to ever mention microwaves.