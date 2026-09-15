Land Rover And Stellantis Will Team Up To Build A Defender Pickup In The U.S.

Land Rover and Stellantis have some big, funky plans for this tie-up, and the first vehicle they're apparently going to build together is a Defender pickup truck. It'll be built in the U.S., allowing Land Rover to avoid the 25% Chicken Tax on imported pickups, and it seems that it'll be aimed squarely at stuff like the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster and (to a lesser extent) Jeep Gladiator.

Back in May, Land Rover and Stellantis, two companies that aren't exactly doing too hot right now, signed a memorandum of understanding to "explore opportunities to collaborate on product development" in the U.S., and it's slated to be finalized at the end of the year. From Automotive News:

The U.S.-built models would be developed with help from Stellantis, rather than JLR shifting production of its stronger-selling models to Stellantis facilities in the country, Automotive News Europe reported. The automaker will instead go into "new segments" with Defender-branded vehicles built in collaboration with Stellantis, [JLR CFO Richard] Molyneux said. [...] The U.S. has taken on more importance within JLR as sales in China, once its largest market, decline. No technical details of the deal have emerged. For example, Stellantis doesn't currently make a unibody truck. The Defender is such a unibody vehicle. It's also not clear what engines will power the Land Rover pickup. Engines imported from Europe would be subjected to tariffs. But using an off-the-shelf Stellantis engine might not be suitable for a premium pickup. The upcoming Defender pickup won't be the first ever sold in the U.S. market. In the 1960s and early '70s, British Leyland sold pickup versions of the Series 1 and Series II, trucks that were based on classic body-on-frame Land Rover SUVs.

It makes a hell of a lot of sense why JLR is trying to expand in the U.S. It currently imports all its vehicles here, even though we're JLR's biggest market globally. That means it is getting killed by President Trump's 10% tariffs on UK-built cars and 15% tariffs on EU-built cars.

JLR CEO PB Balaji says the goal is to eventually expand the company's U.S. business to be the size of its global business. That's a tall order, to say the least.