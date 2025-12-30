Senators Want Amazon Autos To Take Down Listings For Cars With Open Recalls

If you're in the market for a used car, you're probably hoping to spend a little less than a new model would cost. You're probably not hoping to trade away your safety in that deal. So why can used cars be sold with open recalls, known and established safety issues, when new cars can't? It's a question lawmakers are asking, but they're starting in an odd place: Amazon, a company which notably does not actually sell cars.

The folks over at Autoblog caught a letter from three senators to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, asking that the company take down listings for any cars with open recalls. But the request from Senators Ed Markey and Liz Warren of Massachusetts, along with Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, is curiously timed and aimed. Rather than addressing a range of marketplaces like AutoTrader or AutoTempest, or reaching out to the dealers that actually post these listings, the lawmakers are only talking to Amazon. The explanation, though, comes right in the letter itself: These three Senators have a bill to prevent dealer sales of used cars with open recalls.