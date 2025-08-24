Hertz Now Sells Used Cars On Amazon Autos

Hertz says that you can search specifically for its cars for sale on Amazon Autos. Presumably, they will automatically show up in general search results as well. These will have passed a 115-point inspection and come with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance, and a seven-day/250-mile buy-back guarantee. Upon completing the sale, you will need to pick up the car from a participating Hertz Car Sales location.

While Hertz says that available vehicles within 75 miles of the customer will be shown in search results, this sounds similar to the deal with Hyundai, where you must live within 75 miles of the dealership. Being in northwest Arkansas, I live more than 75 miles away from anything. I simply get a splash screen that says, "Amazon Autos isn't available in your area just yet." No distance restriction exists when I search inventory on the Hertz Car Sales website, however.

This also raises the question of whether buying a used rental car is a good idea in the first place. Our resident car-buying expert, Tom McParland, says it's less risky than you may think. "The vast majority of people renting something like a Nissan Altima aren't launching it off a ramp or doing burnouts in a parking lot. I mean, you are, but most people aren't."