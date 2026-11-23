Jensen Huang Reinstated As Nvidia CEO Following Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy, Several Employees
Good morning! It's Monday, November 23, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift, your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition, Jensen Huang is back at Nvidia after resigning following affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and several employees, a handful of automakers are suing the great state of New Jersey to block an "extortionate" vehicle recall repair law, 1.6 million Hondas and Toyotas are impacted in the latest round of Takata airbag recalls and Amazon Autos is becoming a behemoth.
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1st Gear: Huang rises from the leather-wearing ashes, returns as CEO of chip mater Nvidia
Nvidia's board of directors announced Monday morning that it would be unanimously reinstating Jensen Huang, who resigned in disgrace on November 12, as president and CEO following affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and at least two Nvidia employees. In a statement, the board said the decision was made following a "series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA." Great.
What's far more likely is President Trump stepping in, or, at least putting his thumb on the scale. The decision came just hours after the President wrote on social media, "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A." I mean, the board pretty much said that was the case, with the caveat of "national security, saying Huang's reinstatement came after "input from senior levels of the United States government." It added that, based on the input, it was "confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk." I'm sure the fact the stock dropped 46-ish% during this whole fiasco didn't impact the decision, either. As of publication, Nvidia's stock is up 33% today, and the S&P500 is up 5%. From NBC News:
In his own statement, Huang said he was "honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution."
Huang has served effectively as the unofficial ambassador for the artificial intelligence boom, the companies backing it and the trillions of dollars being spent in the sector.
"I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support," Huang added.
The reversal was a dramatic turn, after Nvidia's newly installed chairman Harvey Jones on Nov. 17 said, "Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as President, CEO and Board member. The Nvidia Board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."
Nvidia's inerim CEO Collette Kress also said that the company would not be reinstalling Huang in an interview the same day.
Huang's removal from Nvidia came after The New York Times reported that Huang had a close relationship with a woman who U.S. intelligence agencies believed was a Chinese spy. The Financial Times followed that report, saying that Huang had an affair with the woman.
In a memo to Nvidia's workforce on Nov. 8, Huang said, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."
The New York Times also reported Huang had an extramarital relationship with a senior leader at Nvidia who reported directly to him.
After Huang's removal, the board of the company initiated a search for a new leader, reportedly seeking out Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas. However, Haas earlier Monday announced that he was remaining at Arm, with a contract extension through 2033.
Nvidia also set up a new "national security and export control oversight" panel in light of the revelations about Huang.
President Trump has already weighed in, saying on social media that the government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security. Attorney General Todd Blanche also confirmed that the government doesn't feel he broke any laws.
Still, Nvidia and Huang aren't out of the woods.
The return of Huang raises many questions for Nvidia, including the status of its dealings with overseas companies purchasing its high-powered chips, and Huang's relationships with his subordinates at the company.
Despite Trump's statement that the U.S. government believes that Huang poses no national security risk, the company could still face legal exposure on other fronts. The Wall Street Journal and Reuters both reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is probing the company. The Journal said the probe was focused on the firm's accounting practices.
In any case, Huang and his leather jackets are back. I'm sure everybody (the shareholders) is thrilled about that.
2nd Gear: Automakers sue New Jersey over repair law
Ford, Honda, Stellantis and Volkswagen are suing the Great State of New Jersey (read: God's Country) in an effort to block a new state law that they say would increase the amount of money automakers would have to pay franchised dealers for warranty and recall repairs. Boohoo!!!!
In a complaint filed in Trenton, the capital of the world, the automakers said the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Open Recall Notice and Fair Compensation Act gives dealers a "blank check" to set prices for warranty, recall and other repair services. They also contend that it prohibits them from avoiding "extortionate" results for recovering the costs. From the Detroit Free Press:
New Jersey's law will shift more than $375 million a year to dealers from automakers, giving dealers a "windfall" by imposing no obligation to use the money to improve customer service or boost compensation for employees, the automakers said.
"In short, the act rewards dealers for charging their customers more," the automakers said.
[...]
New Jersey's law took effect on April 1, after former Governor Phil Murphy signed it in September 2025.
The automakers objected to letting dealers charge a "labor multiplier" based on samples of repair orders, saying it lets dealers bill for substantially more labor time than they actually work.
They also challenged provisions requiring automakers to pay marked-up prices on parts that the dealers received at reduced cost or for free, and preventing automakers from providing less expensive parts even if supply, demand or other factors justified price cuts.
Ford, Honda, FCA — which includes Fiat and Chrysler — and Volkswagen said that since the law took effect, each has received dozens of bills requiring payment "for hours that no technician works, that surpass what comparable dealers charge for the same work, and that exceed what retail customers pay."
They said the law violates the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause and Taking Clause, and it is preempted by federal laws governing recalls. They also contend it violates New Jersey's Constitution. How dare they invoke New Jersey's Constitution? This thing of ours.
3rd Gear: There's another massive Takata airbag recall
The Takata airbag disaster is a saga that will clearly never end, as evidenced by the fact that a further 1.6 million Hondas and Toyotas have just been recalled over airbag inflators that could rupture. Both automakers said that no serious injuries or crashes have been tied to the recalled vehicles, and no ruptures have been reported, but out of an abundance of caution, they are replacing the inflators anyway. From Reuters:
The recall includes 810,592 older Honda cars and SUVs in the United States and 790,000 Toyota vehicles worldwide, including 314,000 in the United States.
The Toyota recall includes 2002-2010 Lexus SC430, 2011 IS250, 2017 GX460, 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla, 2005-2006 Tundra, 2005-2007 Sequoia and 2016-2017 4Runner. The Honda recall covers some 2013 Honda Accord, 2012-2013 Honda Civic, 2012-2013 Honda CR-V, 2013 Acura ILX and 2013 Acura RDX vehicles.
The Honda recall covers vehicles originally sold or registered in 14 states or territories known for high temperature, humidity and large temperature fluctuations.
[...]
The vehicles in the current recalls have airbag inflators that contain a moisture-absorbing material — unlike the millions of vehicles recalled previously.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said analysis and inflator degradation simulation models conducted by independent testing groups allowed the automakers to act ahead of potential risks.
"Honda and Toyota saw early evidence of degradation risk in certain of their vehicles and are currently conducting proactive recalls of vehicles," NHTSA said late Friday, adding that other automakers continue to conduct inflator analysis and testing.
[...]
Honda said long-term monitoring and analysis revealed potential propellant degradation in certain inflators within specific geographic regions.
Toyota warned that degraded propellant could cause the inflator to rupture if the airbag deploys and cause serious injuries.
The Honda recall applies to vehicles sold or registered in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), Guam and American Samoa.
Toyota did not specify in which US states the recall applies but said it expects the replacement inflators will be ready by early 2027.
At least 28 people have been killed and over 400 have been injured by defective Takata airbag inflators since 2009 that send metal shrapnel inside the cars or trucks during inflation. It's an issue that prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. All of those deaths involved airbag inflators without a dying agent, and at least 20 of those deaths were in Honda vehicles. Over the past decade, over two dozen automakers have recalled 100 million vehicles around the world, with about 67 million in the U.S. alone.
4th Gear: Amazon Autos growing faster than your mom
Amazon Autos streamlined its process to get dealers on its platform by more than 85 percent, replacing a one-size-fits-all signup page that left some dealers spending as much as a week registering for the digital sales platofrm. It helped overcome earlier problems that the platform has had since it launched at the end of 2024 that forced large dealership groups signing up on the same standarized page developed for standalone sotres and smaller groups. Now, there's a new signup process for larger dealer groups, and it's causing the platform to baloon. From Automotive News:
Amazon Autos initially launched with Hyundai and now includes 13 other brands listing new vehicles: GMC, Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Audi, Volkswagen, Ram, Chrysler, Kia, Dodge, Subaru, Mazda and Jeep, according to the company. These brands also list used or certified preowned vehicles, along with 21 other vehicle makes.
Amazon Autos now has more dealers in the pipeline than they have live, [Amazon Autos director and global general manger Fan] Jin said, and the company continues to work through the backlog.
[...]
Dealerships are coming around partly because they now see Amazon as a reliable lead generator, rather than a competitive threat, said David Whiston, U.S. autos senior equity analyst at Morningstar Equity Research. It also helps, he said, that Amazon positions itself as assisting dealerships in selling vehicles rather than selling them directly to consumers.
[...]
Rohrman Automotive Group, with 20 dealerships in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, sold 51 new and used vehicles through Amazon since it joined the partnership in April, said Jeremy Nowling, the group's sales and digital retailing director.
Amazon, for as big a company as it is, also doens't seem too worried about how people use Autos. Some customers use the platform from start to finish, visiting the dealership just to puck up the vehicle. However, some start the process on Amazon and the visit the dealership to apply for financing or finish the process.
Reverse: Quick Waffle House Stop
On this day in 2024, I took a McLaren 750S to a Waffle House in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Soon after, I made this picture the screensaver on my phone, and ever since then, it has been an immediate conversation starter whenever someone notices it. Let this be a lesson to you: pick a good screensaver.
The Fuel Up
If you were thinking that fuel prices might tick back up this week ahead of Thanksgiving travel, think again. They've continued to fall as earlier refinery issues are sorted, and geopolitical problems improve, according to GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan. Helping matters is the fact that WTI Crude Oil futures and Brent Crude prices are also holding steady at slightly lower prices, sitting at $81 and $88, respectively, at the time of publication.
Here's where national average prices stand right now, according to AAA:
It all means the average price of a gallon of regular gas dropped another cent overnight to $3.64, according to AAA. Diesel was also down, with prices dropping 3 cents to $5.82.
On the radio: Travis Scott – BURN THIS S*** DOWN
If you're like me, you probably finished up GTA 6's Chapter 1 in the past few days, which means you were treated to one of the best missions in the franchise's entire run, and it culminated in this new track from Travis Scott as you (playing as Lucia) had to escape the police. I don't know about you, but I got chills, dog. I wish I could go back and run this mission again for the first time, because it was absolutely electric.