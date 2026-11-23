Nvidia's board of directors announced Monday morning that it would be unanimously reinstating Jensen Huang, who resigned in disgrace on November 12, as president and CEO following affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and at least two Nvidia employees. In a statement, the board said the decision was made following a "series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA." Great.

What's far more likely is President Trump stepping in, or, at least putting his thumb on the scale. The decision came just hours after the President wrote on social media, "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A." I mean, the board pretty much said that was the case, with the caveat of "national security, saying Huang's reinstatement came after "input from senior levels of the United States government." It added that, based on the input, it was "confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk." I'm sure the fact the stock dropped 46-ish% during this whole fiasco didn't impact the decision, either. As of publication, Nvidia's stock is up 33% today, and the S&P500 is up 5%. From NBC News:

In his own statement, Huang said he was "honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution." Huang has served effectively as the unofficial ambassador for the artificial intelligence boom, the companies backing it and the trillions of dollars being spent in the sector. "I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support," Huang added. The reversal was a dramatic turn, after Nvidia's newly installed chairman Harvey Jones on Nov. 17 said, "Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as President, CEO and Board member. The Nvidia Board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO." Nvidia's inerim CEO Collette Kress also said that the company would not be reinstalling Huang in an interview the same day. Huang's removal from Nvidia came after The New York Times reported that Huang had a close relationship with a woman who U.S. intelligence agencies believed was a Chinese spy. The Financial Times followed that report, saying that Huang had an affair with the woman. In a memo to Nvidia's workforce on Nov. 8, Huang said, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." The New York Times also reported Huang had an extramarital relationship with a senior leader at Nvidia who reported directly to him. After Huang's removal, the board of the company initiated a search for a new leader, reportedly seeking out Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas. However, Haas earlier Monday announced that he was remaining at Arm, with a contract extension through 2033. Nvidia also set up a new "national security and export control oversight" panel in light of the revelations about Huang.

President Trump has already weighed in, saying on social media that the government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security. Attorney General Todd Blanche also confirmed that the government doesn't feel he broke any laws.

Still, Nvidia and Huang aren't out of the woods.

The return of Huang raises many questions for Nvidia, including the status of its dealings with overseas companies purchasing its high-powered chips, and Huang's relationships with his subordinates at the company. Despite Trump's statement that the U.S. government believes that Huang poses no national security risk, the company could still face legal exposure on other fronts. The Wall Street Journal and Reuters both reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is probing the company. The Journal said the probe was focused on the firm's accounting practices.

In any case, Huang and his leather jackets are back. I'm sure everybody (the shareholders) is thrilled about that.