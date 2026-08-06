Automakers Are Changing How They Roll Out Over-The-Air Updates

Automakers are changing the way they roll out over-the-air updates to the software-defined vehicles they've got on the road — shifting the focus from update frequency to updates that actually provide real value to the car and its owner. These updates are expected to get more comprehensive as well, moving beyond simple infotainment tweaks to things like battery management, suspension calibration and cybersecurity systems.

At the end of 2025, there were more than 450 million connected vehicles on the road, and 94% of them were equipped with some sort of built-in wireless connectivity for OTA updates. These mechanisms allow automakers to address about 70% of software-related recalls without the need for owners to go to service centers, and all of this added together means that these car companies can have a lot of effect on a car long after it has left their clutches.

There's also another angle to this: paying for otherwise locked features as a subscription — something you're not going to be a fan of. From Automotive News:

The shift reflects automakers' struggle to monetize software while meeting consumer expectations shaped by smartphone update experiences. How companies navigate this tension will define competitive advantage in the SDV era, experts say. Gartner predicts features as a service will lose a lot of their relevance because drivers reject paying monthly fees for features such as heated seats or rear-wheel steering when the physical components are already built into the car. "Simply put, in many cases, drivers don't understand why they need to pay extra for a feature that is already embedded in the vehicle, but locked," Gartner Vice President of Research Pedro Pacheco said. Despite consumers' resistance to paying for locked features, they increasingly expect continuous vehicle improvement through software updates. As consumers assess cars based on the speed at which new features are added and how continuously vehicles evolve during their lifespan, OTA support is gradually transitioning from a differentiator into a baseline expectation, Leena Khandelwal, senior product owner at SBD Automotive, said in a research paper. "The true differentiator is no longer just the ability to deliver updates, but the capacity to continuously create customer value through software," Khandelwal said. But as OTA updates become more common, their benefit may decline unless they continue delivering meaningful user experience improvements, Khandelwal said. Automakers such as Tesla show what other automakers will be able to achieve with OTAs in the future: fast rollout of many new features and functionalities, as well as continuous improvement of those. And this could be an improvement or a recall, Pacheco said. [...] While Tesla focuses on continuously introducing new capabilities, Ford adopts a different approach, focusing on reliable software operations and customer adoption, Khandelwal said. Instead of monthly software releases, Ford has adopted a quarterly or tri-annual update in the U.S. and Europe, respectively.

It'll be interesting to see where this all goes. For the most part, I think the whole "feature locked behind a subscription" thing for basics like heated seats and alike is pretty much dead. Customers aren't going to put up with that, but I wouldn't be surprised if automakers don't give it a try at least one more time. It's clear that they've got the tech to do it.