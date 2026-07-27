EX-VW Employees Arrested For Insider Trading Over Rivian Joint Venture

A couple of former Volkswagen employees have been arrested for insider trading. Apparently, these goobers were placing bets ahead of their company's announcement of a $5 billion joint venture with Rivian. Believe it or not, that's illegal. 2026 has been a year to forget at Volkswagen. At best, it has been strange, and at worst, it has been downright bad. You can throw this latest news somewhere in the middle.

Former VW engineers Michael Stamp and Michael Plant (real names, by the way) were indicted by federal prosecutors on July 24 for conspiracy to use confidential information they accessed through their jobs at Volkswagen about joint venture negotiations with Rivian, according to Bloomberg. They said Stamp made a cool quarter million dollars after Rivian's stock price jumped 23% following the announcement, and Pank made $50,000. The latter is also accused of giving information to a close family member who made a further $12,000.

Volkswagen and Rivian officially announced their deal toward the end of June in 2024. It gave Rivian a huge financial lifeline at a time when it badly needed one. Hell, with the state Volkswagen is in now, it could probably use a lifeline itself.