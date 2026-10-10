The Jaguar Type 01 Might Be Huge, But These EVs Are Even Longer

As previously mentioned, we skipped a few EVs that are typically just big by default, but that doesn't mean they don't at least deserve honorable mentions. For example, when Cadillac EV-ed the Escalade, the "regular" IQ measured in at 224.3 inches. However, if that's not enough, you can get the Escalade IQL, which is 228.5 inches.

Of course, if you want a giant electric truck, you can also find ones that dwarf the Jaguar Type 01. The truck version of the GMC Hummer EV, for example, is 216.8 inches long, while the Chevrolet Silverado EV comes in at 233.1 inches long. Heck, even the Rivian R1T, an electric truck that doesn't exactly look that big, beats the Jag with its 217.1-inch overall length.

Is the new Jaguar big? Absolutely. It's a full 65 inches longer than my Fiat 500e, or five feet and five inches. The Jaguar is longer than my Fiat plus a woman of average height. Despite being so large that it makes its 23-inch wheels look small, there are definitely bigger EVs out there, though. Of course, if size is all you care about, you're probably buying a Ram anyway, not an EV. That's a conversation that's better had between you and your therapist.