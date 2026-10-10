The Jaguar Type 01 Might Be Huge, But These EVs Are Even Longer
Jaguar has officially started over and reinvented itself for the electric era. Its old cars are gone, replaced by the clearly Batmobile-inspired 2028 Type 01 EV. As we saw when Jaguar first revealed the Type 00 concept and later in a series of official "spy shots," Jaguar's new EV was always going to be huge. But now that the British automaker's pulled the cover off the production Type 01, we now know exactly how big it really is. According to Jaguar, the giant four-door clocks in at 208 inches, with a 126-inch wheelbase. Say what you will about the design, but it definitely isn't small.
For comparison, the long-wheelbase version of the old XJ measured a mere 206.9 inches. A new Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes in at 208.8 inches, with a 126.6-inch wheelbase, to give you an idea of the Type 01's size. Meanwhile, the Lucid Air may be spacious and electric, but it's only 195.9 inches long. That said, a 208-inch-long fastback definitely isn't the longest production vehicle ever sold. In fact, it isn't even the longest EV on the market. See? Jaguar's new six-figure EV is both practical and rational. Or at least it is compared to these even-longer EVs.
BMW i7
BMW gave the 7 Series and the i7 a much-appreciated refresh this year, but the i7 has always been big. When the German automaker introduced it for the 2023 model year, the i7 measured in at 212.2 inches long. If you need your giant electric luxury sedans to be hypercar-quick, though, the BMW i7 probably isn't for you. The i7 M70 xDrive gets "only" 650 horsepower, which is good for a 3.5-second 0-60 time.
At any other point in history, that would have made the BMW i7 one of the quickest cars in the world. Today, it would lose a drag race to any number of high-horsepower EVs. However, with a starting price of $107,750, the i7 50 xDrive is the least expensive way to get an EV that's longer than the Jaguar Type 01. Unless you're willing to resort to cheating, that is. Officially, we're supposed to be sticking to cars here.
Cadillac Celestiq
Cadillac sells far more Lyriqs than Celestiqs, but when GM decides to go all-out on a car, it sure knows how to build something impressive. And regardless of which color paint the owner chose, if a Celestiq rolls by, you're going to notice. Guaranteed. That's partly because they're so rare but also because buying the 2026 version means spending more than $400,000 on a Cadillac. And that's before you start adding options, picking paint, or customizing the interior.
Still, if you're spending Rolls-Royce money on a Cadillac, at least the folks at GM give you a whole lot of car for your money. The Celestiq measures in at 217.2 inches long, with a 130.2-inch wheelbase. We aren't quite talking a full foot longer than the Jaguar, but it's pretty darn close. Of course, that just means Jaguar has room to offer a long-wheelbase version later. You know, for all those millionaires who simply can't handle being seen in such a short car.
Rolls-Royce Spectre
While a few people will probably take issue with the BMW i7's size, we can probably all agree that both Cadillac and Jaguar's flagship sedans should be ridiculously long. Forget trucks and SUVs. The people yearn for the land yacht's return. And in the same vein, we also expect a Rolls-Royce, even an electric Rolls-Royce, to be just as big. Perhaps even bigger. The good news is, Rolls-Royce gave us exactly that with the Spectre EV that measures in at 215.6 inches.
What really makes the Spectre's size impressive isn't its total length. At least not really. (It is, after all, shorter than the Celestiq.) Instead, it's the fact that we're talking about a car with only two doors. The BMW, Cadillac, and Jaguar, on the other hand, are only as long as they are because they have four doors. Yes, you read that right. Rolls-Royce built an electric coupe that's almost as long as the Cadillac Celestiq.
It's not on sale yet, but the Rolls-Royce Nightingale is a two-door convertible that's also electric, and it measures in at a whopping 226.8 inches long.
The cheaters
As previously mentioned, we skipped a few EVs that are typically just big by default, but that doesn't mean they don't at least deserve honorable mentions. For example, when Cadillac EV-ed the Escalade, the "regular" IQ measured in at 224.3 inches. However, if that's not enough, you can get the Escalade IQL, which is 228.5 inches.
Of course, if you want a giant electric truck, you can also find ones that dwarf the Jaguar Type 01. The truck version of the GMC Hummer EV, for example, is 216.8 inches long, while the Chevrolet Silverado EV comes in at 233.1 inches long. Heck, even the Rivian R1T, an electric truck that doesn't exactly look that big, beats the Jag with its 217.1-inch overall length.
Is the new Jaguar big? Absolutely. It's a full 65 inches longer than my Fiat 500e, or five feet and five inches. The Jaguar is longer than my Fiat plus a woman of average height. Despite being so large that it makes its 23-inch wheels look small, there are definitely bigger EVs out there, though. Of course, if size is all you care about, you're probably buying a Ram anyway, not an EV. That's a conversation that's better had between you and your therapist.