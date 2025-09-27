2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring Might Be The Greatest To Ever Do It
For the most part, cars today are pretty damn good. On the whole, new cars are safer, faster, more efficient and better built than they ever have been before. Still, some stand above the rest. To get noticed in a world of good cars, automakers have to build a great car, and that's exactly what Lucid did with the 2025 Air Grand Touring.
It's hard to think of another vehicle that combines the speed, power, looks, cutting-edge technology, clever mechanics and efficiency of the Air Grand Touring. I recently said that the Air's SUV sibling, the Gravity, makes other cars feel pointless, and it's the same story with the Air sedan. Other than the price, it's hard to see why you'd buy another electric sedan after spending time with an Air Grand Touring. Simply put, there are few — if any — cars out there that are doing it better than the Lucid Air is.
Full Disclosure: Lucid was kind enough to lend me a fully charged Air Grand Touring to drive around for a week.
Take the long way home
Right now, Lucid offers four different Airs. At the bottom, we've got the brilliant, rear-wheel-drive-only Pure. From there is the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Air Touring. Above that sits our Grand Touring, which also has two motors but a lot more power. At the top of the range, we find the Air Sapphire, a limited-production, 1,234-horsepower, three-motor machine for lunatics who find supersport motorcycles to be a bit slow. It's a hoot.
But the Air Grand Touring is no slouch, either. With 819 hp and 885 pound-feet of torque on tap, this massive executive sedan scampers to 60 in a supercar-quick 3.0 seconds flat. It'll dispatch the quarter mile in just 11 seconds at 126 mph, and if the driver keeps their foot in it, it'll rocket on to a top speed of 168 mph. That's just lunacy in a 5,200-pound sedan, but lunacy is where the Air Grand Touring does all of its business.
Straight-line speed isn't the Air Grand Touring's only party trick when it comes to performance driving, either. It's a lovely thing to take down a back road. The GT's chassis is wonderfully suited for ripping up a twisty stretch of tarmac, with a fairly neutral demeanor when going through a corner. Sure, there's a little bit of push from the front Pirelli P Zero all-season tires, but that's to be expected. The Grand Touring rewards slow-in-fast-out driving. After hitting the brakes (or lifting off the throttle in one-pedal driving mode), turn the leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, hit the apex and harness all of that power to shoot out of the corner. Rinse and repeat over and over again, and it'll be a great time.
Steering feel isn't non-existent, but the rack is not very communicative, either. At the end of the day, this is a big luxury sedan, so it's not going to be quite as talkative as a Porsche 718. Still, for what it is, the Air's handling characteristics are pleasantly surprising.
Of course, where the Air Grand Touring really thrives is, well, grand touring. This side of a Rolls-Royce, there are very few cars that can waft down a highway as effortlessly as the Air GT. Its air suspension soaks up every bump and bit of uneven pavement as I make the treacherous journey from New York City to northeastern Pennsylvania. Both of these places are known for their terrible roads, but you wouldn't know it from how the Air handles them. When you add in the fabulous Level 2 driver-assistance system (which is soon getting a hands-free upgrade), some of the best seats I've ever placed my ass in, and a noise floor low enough that even a church mouse would be impressed, you get a seriously fantastic place to spend time on a boring highway drive.
Electric love
I know what you're thinking: how could an electric car be good on the highway when highway driving kills range? Well, fool, it's because the Air Grand Touring has one of the longest EV ranges in the industry. On the right set of wheels and tires — the ones on this car, in fact — the Air Grand Touring can travel up to 512 miles on a single charge per the EPA. That's mighty impressive. Even more impressive, though, is the 749-mile world record Lucid recently set in a GT.
Unlike General Motors, which just threw battery size at the problem, the Air Grand Touring only needs a 118-kWh battery pack. Lucid worked tirelessly to make the Air as efficient as possible, with electric motors that are more compact and consume less energy than other EVs, and an ultra-low 0.197 coefficient of drag. While it's certainly heavy, the Air isn't excessively so, coming in at around 5,200 pounds.
That battery can DC fast charge at up to 300 kW. That's not the biggest number we've seen (the Gravity can do 350 kW), but the car can charge from 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes, and just 12 minutes is enough to add 200 miles of range. Not too shabby.
All in all, the Air is one mighty good piece of electric vehicle engineering, and it should probably be the blueprint for what other automakers are doing in their EVs.
Lucid dreams
I know this isn't exactly a controversial take, but even after all of these years, I still think the Lucid Air is one of the best-looking vehicles money can buy. Everything about it just speaks to me. It combines a sort of Frenchness with classic American design cues that really just works. Its low-slung looks, long wheelbase and fantastic curves are going to stand the test of time better than 99% of cars on sale today.
At the front, it keeps that lightbar design signature with two vertical DRLs at the corners of the bumper. The profile is certainly the most dramatic angle of the Air with its massive canopy and small rear overhang. It looks like no other car on the road. Hell, it looks like nothing else on earth. The back end is a bit more subtle, but you get a beautiful curved rear window above a lightbar that lets everyone behind you know they're following something special.
The few gripes I have with the Air's looks come from how this test car was optioned. For starters, it has the Stealth Appearance package, which gets rid of all the chrome and light-colored metal on the outside, replacing it with dark trim instead. It just doesn't fit the car, if you ask me, but people love that murdered-out look, so I guess to each their own.
What I really will not stand for, though, are the aero wheels fitted to my car. The 19-inchers with black plastic inserts look like spare tires on this thing. They're completely overwhelmed by the blue bodywork, and it's a real bummer because Lucid offers some great-looking wheels. Luckily, Lucid must know these wheels stink, because there's a new 19-inch option that looks much better (along with the option for 20s and 21s), though these are still offered for those who want the maximum range.
No better place to be
Like the outside of the Air Grand Touring, the interior is as gorgeous as it is functional. The first thing I notice when stepping inside is the sheer amount of space available. Of course, this is a big car, but it makes stuff like the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series feel cramped in comparison. Between the physical space and airy design aesthetic, it's a serene place to be. The only area where space is a bit strange is the rear seats. There's plenty of head and knee room, but a high floor (to make room for the battery) means your knees are sort of up by your chest. It's a small issue, but an issue nonetheless — the Pure and Touring trims have a smaller battery that gives you more rear-seat foot space, alleviating the problem. That bigness continues to the trunk, where the Air has 22.1 cubic feet of cargo space. If that's not enough, pop open the frunk and get access to a further 10 cubic feet of space.
After sitting down in the magnificent 20-way power seats that are heated, cooled and will massage you (hell, they'll even vibrate you), you're going to notice the 34-inch segmented horizontal screen that serves as the gauge cluster and infotainment screen. Below that, there is a 12.5-inch vertical screen that controls all of the Air's core vehicle functions and can display things like the navigation and radio if you don't want it up top. The two screens work in tandem to create a very good user experience that's easy to navigate while still feeling very futuristic. If you're feeling like more of a Luddite or want to store something, simply swipe up, and that lower screen will disappear into the dashboard, revealing a storage space. It's a neat party trick, that's for sure.
My one gripe is that with my driving position, I'm never able to adjust my seat and the steering wheel to see the entire gauge cluster. I can see enough to get the gist, though. Who needs to know how fast they're going in an 819-hp super sedan anyway?
Fit and finish are also fairly good, but you can still tell Lucid is a relatively new car company. While the touchpoints are all made of premium materials, they do feel a bit hollow or loose sometimes, like the car wasn't screwed all the way down. These are relatively small issues, though, and not something that would keep me out of the car.
A price worth paying
The Lucid Air Grand Touring ain't cheap, nor should you expect it to be. Prices for this dual-motor beast start at $112,400, including destination. Because the GT is already pretty far up in the Air's pecking order, you do get a lot for that starting price, including 20-inch wheels, a power trunk and frunk, soft-close doors, a leather interior, four-zone climate control and the DreamDrive suite of Level 2 safety features.
My test vehicle is finished in Fathom Blue paint ($800) and the Stealth appearance package ($3,500), plus it has that trick glass canopy roof ($4,000), extended leather ($5,500), those wonderful 20-way massaging front seats ($3,750), and DreamDrive Pro ($2,500), which Lucid says is future-capable for more ADAS features.
With these options, the Air Grand Touring I had the pleasure of spending a week with came in at $134,200. That's certainly not nothing, but it's on par with competition like the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS.
I know the 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring isn't exactly perfect, but it's damn close to it. There are very few things that the Air GT cannot do well. Because of that, it really endeared itself to me. While I do like electric vehicles, I have a hard time forming emotional attachments with them. They're all a bit appliance-y to me. That isn't the case with the Air Grand Touring. Between its dramatic looks, ease of use and adaptability, I found myself missing the Air GT after spending a week with it. That's not something I can say for every car.
The electric vehicle space is fierce right now, with newcomers popping up almost every day, but for my money, there's nothing out there that's even getting close to the Air Grand Touring.