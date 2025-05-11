These Engineering Techniques Make The $350,000 Celestiq Unlike Any Other Cadillac

To the uninitiated, the Cadillac Celestiq sure looks a lot like the sedan version of the $60,000 Lyriq electric crossover. Maybe you could tell from the photos that it's big enough to at least be a full-size luxury sedan, so you might guess it's more expensive. But just how expensive could it be? $100,000? $120,000? Oh no, the Celestiq starts around $350,000, and that's just what it takes to get you into one. Actual transaction prices will probably all be far higher.

And yeah, someone can tell you they're hand-built in the U.S. by appropriately paid, unionized workers, but still, that's a whole hell of a lot of money for a Cadillac. And even though it's electric, it's not like the specs are that impressive. Buy a far-cheaper Lucid Air instead, and you'll get more power and better range than the Celestiq's 303 miles and 655 horsepower. So, where is your money going? How does Cadillac actually justify charging more than $300,000 for a car, even if it's longer than an Escalade? Perhaps the biggest question, though, is how Cadillac managed to secure 18 months of orders only a couple months after the production Celestiq's official reveal?

If you don't believe any car should cost more than a house, I won't try to change your mind there. But if you want to better understand how Cadillac got people with Rolls-Royce money to buy an American EV instead, it'll probably help to watch Engineering Explained's latest video, which outlines six engineering techniques Cadillac used to justify the Celestiq's eye-watering price tag.