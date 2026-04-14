Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale Is An 18.9-Foot-Long Electric Convertible With Chrome Freakin' Tail Fins

As anyone into luxury would want to do, Sir Henry Royce spent his winters in the French Riviera, eventually buying a villa named La Mimosa in 1911 after a particularly stressful time setting up Rolls-Royce's factory on Nightingale Road, Derby. Nestled in the hills above Le Canadel, the villa was so spectacular that Royce built two more houses: a design studio called Le Bureau, and a house named La Rossignol (French for "The Nightingale"), where Rolls-Royce's designers and engineers would also live in the winters. Now that's a job perk.

La Rossignol lends its name to the first car from Rolls-Royce's new Coachbuild Collection program, which will create series of exclusive models that are invite-only for the company's most "discerning and design-literate" customers, who are "a growing community of passionate clients who seek Rolls-Royce design at its most ambitious and uncompromising." Basically all of Rolls-Royce's buyers do some sort of customization to their cars, with more customers than ever wanting bespoke creations that are like rolling works of art — thus why the brand's Goodwood facility has doubled its footprint. In recent years Rolls-Royce's has created some extremely rare coachbuilt models, like the $30-ish-million Boat Tail and Droptail, but these new Coachbuild Collection cars will be a bit more common — as in, there will be 100 of these instead of just three or four, and they will probably cost a mere seven figures.

The new car is called Project Nightingale, and it's pretty astounding. I think this is Rolls-Royce's wackiest car design in years, and I mean that in the best way. It's an electric two-door convertible the size of a Phantom with chrome freakin' tail fins. How could you not love that?