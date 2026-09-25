Rolls-Royce Please Let Me Be The One To Slam The Nightingale's Trunk Shut 15,000 Times

One of the most exciting developments in this century of the automotive industry is how automakers promote upcoming new cars throughout their development cycle, from early test mules to camouflaged prototypes and the final production model. Before a car actually goes on sale, prototypes have typically driven millions of miles in testing, both real and virtual, and the cars have been extensively torture-tested. I love that car companies share a lot more details on this process these days, especially when it comes to really high-end vehicles with complicated engineering.

When Rolls-Royce unveiled Project Nightingale back in April, it had only just started building the first prototypes of the giant electric convertible, but now the project's development is in full swing. The automaker says its going to spend 350 collective weeks testing the Nightingale, because the 100 customers Rolls-Royce is selling them to have been clear that they want to actually drive their cars in all sorts of locales around the world.

Rolls-Royce

There is one part of the Nightingale's testing that I'm particularly jealous of: Rolls-Royce says its Piano Boot trunk lid is going to be open and shut 15,000 times. Instead of having a robot do it (in fact, I'm almost certain the panel is powered anyway), I think Rolls-Royce should let me be the one to slam it shut 15,000 times. That would be a great arm workout, and really relieve some stress.