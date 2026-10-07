2028 Jaguar Type 01 EV Revealed With 1,015 HP, A 400-Mile Range And Even Wilder Looks Than The Concept
I think there's no arguing against the Jaguar Type 00 concept being the most talked-about car of the past two years, even as we've gotten closer and closer to the reveal of the production Type 01 and it seemed like there couldn't possibly be any more discourse about it. I'm not here to add to that discourse at all, because it's frankly exhausting — I just want to talk about the car, which I find to be extremely cool regardless of whether or not it will actually be a success.
Jaguar just revealed the production Type 01 in New York City, and though it's gained another set of doors and is slightly less wildly proportioned than the concept, I actually think the Type 01 looks even stranger. Say what you will about the looks (I'm sure you'll say a lot), there's a lot of cool engineering that has gone into this car, and at the very least it'll have up to 1,015 horsepower and a 400-mile range, and when it goes on sale next year in the U.S. it'll start at just over $130k. Make sure you actually read the post and take in the photos before you get to typing down in the comments, because this is a car that I think could really grow on people.
What do you think?
Let's get the looks out of the way first. Its proportions are less exaggerated than the concept, there are some more fussy details, and of course the Type 01 has production car bits like real side mirrors and windshield wipers, but it's really damn close to the show car — at least more so than most people expected. When the Type 00 was first revealed I made a strong argument that it has total shades of the E-type and other classic Jags, and I think what I said applies to the Type 01 as well. Yes, there's a lot of straight, hard lines, but the Type 01 is plenty curvy, too, and has plenty of details and elements that remind me of past Jaguars. As my colleague Brad pointed out, all the best Jaguars have looked like spaceships.
The Type 01's available 23-inch wheels are the same size as the concept's, and that should give you an idea of just how big this thing is. Jaguar says it's 208 inches long and 55 inches tall, 9 inches longer and an inch lower than a Porsche Panamera, and it's got a total chop-top greenhouse with a dramatic roofline. It has a drag coefficient of 0.23 cD according to the automaker, with the car having gone through over 7,000 wind tunnel tests. A three-stage spoiler automatically deploys to reduce drag or increase downforce, and the car lowers by over half an inch at highway speeds.
Jaguar didn't say exactly how long the Type 01's wheelbase is, but the dash-to-axle ratio (Jag calls it a "luxury gap" but if you're a VWVortexer you know it as "prestige gap") is 35 inches long, making up 17% of the car's length. What Jaguar calls the Fender Ingot is a piece of trim stretching that distance, the only place on the car with the old Leaper emblem. 21-inch wheels are standard, which I imagine will not look nearly as good as the 23s.
Up front there are the thinnest headlights ever fitted to a Jag, stuffing 17,000 pixels with cornering and projection tech into just 3.3 inches of height. It doesn't have a grille, instead a ribbed panel with the new Jaguar wordmark, but the angular lower bumper does have active cooling vanes. Yeah, it's a totally new and strange sort of face for Jaguar, but I do think it looks feline. The Type 01 retains the concept's awesome hood strakes at the base of the windshield, which follow through to the top of the dashboard.
Like on the concept there's no rear window, with the Type 01 instead using a camera mounted in the roof shark fin. The hatchback panel has a thin piece of trim that houses the CHMSL, with the Jaguar name stamped on it. The Type 01's most outrageous design feature is probably the entirety of the rear end, which has over a dozen strakes that Jaguar says will be "a key visual graphic" for the brand. A pair of full-width taillights are hidden between the strakes, illuminating when needed. The company says these went through 4,000 hours of engineering development.
Mission: Impossible Panel
Jaguar is coming in strong with one of the best feature names of the year: the Type 01 has what it calls the Impossible Panel. In regular people terms, Jaguar is talking about the massive body panel that makes up the sides of the roof, the C-pillar and the entire rear quarter panel. The side glass is all sharp edges, and the design of the C-pillar and rear shoulders echoes that to dramatic effect, with one of the most complex executions of surfacing creases I've seen that's meant to look like the results of a the flick of a pen.
"Established industry wisdom dictates no more than three planes with sweeping curves and no acute angles on a single body panel, but Type 01 shatters these constraints," the company says, and I gotta say that's the kind of attitude I want to hear when we're talking about high-end design-forward cars. Stamping it requires a six-step cold forming process involving 2,500 tons of pressure from a machine that's four stories high, which took 1,500 hours for engineers to figure out how to pull off. It apparently doesn't add any time to the production manufacturing process, either, and Jaguar says it even helps create a high-pressure zone for positive aerodynamic thrust.
The side windows themselves look extremely tiny — the door openings seem pretty small too, even compared to other cramped four-doors like the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-AMG GT — and you may have noticed they don't quite look the same as the windows on other cars. Jaguar says the Impossible Panel's new cant rail design has a "compressed-radius hemming technique [that] allows glass seals to be hidden, with no need for additional cosmetic trims," which helps add to the concept car look.
We've seen the Type 00 concept in bright pink and pastel blue initially, followed by other bold colors, but Jaguar has chosen to show off the Type 01 in subtle silvers and icy blues. Designers love that because it's great for showing off the lines, which is fair but not very fun. Colors at launch include gloss finishes Compelling Blue, Dramatic White, Iconic Black, Refined Grey and Visionary Silver; if you want a satin finish there's Mesmerizing Copper, Modernist Blue and Visionary Silver Satin.
Luckily for those of us who want really bright colors on our absurd vehicles, there will be a 60-unit Chromatic Moments collection of Type 01s that's available in French Ultramarine, a satin color inspired by a hue from Renaissance paintings, or London Red, obviously inspired by British heritage.
Quick to accelerate and fast to charge
JLR developed a completely new, super rigid platform for the Type 01 called the Jaguar Electric Architecture, with the idea of a four-door GT in mind. Mounted low in the chassis (and extending ahead of the passenger compartment) is a 118-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that gives the car an estimated 400 miles of range in the U.S., with Jaguar specifically calling out that it'll do 320 miles at 75-mph highway speeds, which is the metric that people really care about. It's running on an 850-volt architecture that allows for DC fast-charging of up to 350 kW, which can add 200 miles in 13 minutes and take the car from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes. Like some other new EVs, split-charging capability lets it "make the most of whichever charger it's plugged into with 250kW charging capability possible at 400 volts." There's an AC charge port on both front fenders, with the passenger side having DC charging in there too, and Jaguar says it'll have NACS compatibility.
All that juice will be sapped up when you hit the throttle, as the Type 01 has a tri-motor setup with one 349-hp motor on the front axle and a pair of 416-hp motors at the rear axle. The motors use silicon carbine inverters developed using know-how from the Jaguar Formula E team. There will probably be a couple different power levels available, as Jaguar says it will have "up to" 1,015 horsepower and 1,007 pound-feet of torque, quite a lot even in this age of high-powered EVs. It needs 3.2 seconds to hit 62 mph, and accelerating from 62 mph to 112 mph will take 4 seconds flat. The tri-motor layout allows for advanced torque vectoring, which is essentially magic, and in Dynamic mode up to 87% of torque can be sent to the rear axle. When cruising or in city driving, the car will automatically disconnect the rear motors for better efficiency.
The center of gravity is 2.4 inches below the driver's hip point while the yaw center is between the front passengers, very impressive for an EV, and it has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Dynamic air suspension with twin-valve dampers can automatically adjust 1,000 times per second, rear-wheel steering that turns up to 6 degrees gives it the same turning radius as a BMW 3 Series, there's adjustable regen braking with one-pedal driving, you've got five different drive modes, and the Type 01 has a fancy thermal management system for maximum performance in extreme conditions.
Would you spec The Original Story?
There's not a ton of new digital ink to spill about the Type 01's interior, since it was already revealed a few months ago. Jaguar hasn't fallen victim to the trend of screen maximization, and though the cabin is pretty reserved and minimal, there's plenty of cool design details to nerd out on. OK yeah, there's a 24-inch OLED screen behind the steering wheel that's used for the gauge cluster and major infotainment features, but mounted on the center console there's a little smartphone-looking 7-inch touchscreen that performs frequently used tasks like climate and media adjustment. There's a matching screen for rear-seat passengers, and the full-length center console has doors that open to reveal storage cubbies and cupholders.
The black rectangle mounted at the center of the base of the windshield is the display from the rear-view camera display. It's mounted in the Panoramic Soundbar, and Jaguar says positioning at the same eye level of the side mirrors helps "reduce the focal adjustment demanded from the driver." The surround view also shows up there, and the camera in the shark fin has a hydrophobic lens so it stays clear in bad weather. That Panoramic Soundbar has 13 speakers within it, making up part of the Meridian sound system that has 38 speakers in total, many of which are hidden around the cabin to create "a wall of sound." Cue the Charli XCX, which will surely sound incredible in this car.
Opening the tailgate reveals 15.9 cubic feet of cargo space, which expands to 35 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. Jaguar didn't release any images, but it says the cargo area has "front-to-rear strikethrough detailing," and there's multiple levels to the floor with underfloor storage. It sounds like the Type 01's frunk will only be big enough to house "essential emergency kit," which is a shame given how long the hood is.
Jaguar is offering three different color schemes inspired by travertine stone for the interior — called The Light Story, The Dark Story and The Original Story, the last of which is the first "'Curated by Jaguar' Design Vision edition" — with the option of leather or Ultrafabrics NeoGrain. A Kvadrat woolblend textile that is made with recycled materials is used throughout, including on the floors, and there are neat details like colorful embroidery on the headrests and pops of color in the storage pockets and other pieces of trim. Anodized aluminum trim finishers encircle the interior, and the four seats are markedly split into individual sections. The rear seats are heated and cooled, while the 12-way adjustable front seats also get a hot stone massage feature.
It's competitively priced
That's a lot to take in, I know, and you may have noticed there's one major aspect I haven't mentioned: weight. Jaguar's press release didn't give a weight figure, but outlets that did prototype drives have reported it'll be close to 6,000 pounds. That's a lot, for sure, but honestly not that ridiculous. What's also surprisingly not that ridiculous is the Type 01's price.
When order books open in early 2027, the Type 01 will start at $130,500 in the U.S., that figure likely not including destination. Now, we've got no info on what specs or features the cheapest Type 01s will have, but that's a little cheaper than a Porsche Taycan 4S, it'll probably be cheaper than the AMG GT55, and it's about fifteen grand more than a Lucid Air Grand Touring. Even if a fully loaded model comes in around $200,000, given the Type 01's performance and apparently excellent dynamics, that lines up pretty well with its competitors.
It remains to be seen how the Type 01 will be received by actual paying customers, and whether Jaguar's production shutdown and complete brand overhaul will have been worth it, and I'm choosing to remain optimistic. At the very least there's absolutely nothing else on the market that's like it, and I'm sure that will continue to be the case when Jaguar introduces more models based on the JEA platform. It's not like Jaguar was doing that great these last couple decades anyway. The brand really needed to be shook up and taken into the future, and what better what to do that than with a completely divisive niche vehicle that looks absolutely bonkers?