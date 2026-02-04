Jaguar's 1,000-HP Four-Door Electric GT Looks Right At Home Drifting Through The Snow

While the amount of camouflage on these prototypes is only slightly less than what we saw back in November 2024, there are a few new details to see, further confirming that the production car will stick pretty close to the concept's design. It'll have slim headlights and taillights, like the concept, and truly supervillain-like proportions — at over 204 inches long, it's nearly as long as a Mercedes S-Class, and at under 55 inches tall it's shorter in height than a Porsche Panamera. The Type 00 concept was just a two-door, but the production model has four doors, though the opening of the rear doors is quite small, as is the window in them. There won't be a rear window, instead relying on a camera like in the Polestar 4, but the GT will have a large liftback cargo opening.

From the initial photos people thought the Type 00 was very slab-sided, but that really wasn't the case, and the production model is quite curvy as well. There are prominently flared fenders, a nice taper to the rear end, and a coke-bottle shape akin to the E-Type. Managing director Rawdon Glover says the GT will be "a hugely desirable car that will be as captivating to drive as to look at," and at the very least, we know the design will be just that whether or not you actually like it.

Jaguar

Recent reports said the GT had been slightly delayed; now it's likely to be revealed this summer before reaching dealerships next spring. It should carry a starting price of around $130,000.