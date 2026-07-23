Elon Musk Changes Tune On 'Cautious' Robotaxi Rollout While Tesla's Net Income Falls Because Of AI Spending

Tesla didn't have such a great second quarter when it comes to net income. That metric fell 5% to $1.1 billion despite the fact it saw a 25% surge in vehicle deliveries to 480,126 units, a 26% jump in total revenue to $28.2 billion and a 23% gain in automotive revenue to $20.5 billion. So, what's the deal? Well, it looks like CEO Elon Musk's continued fascination with AI spending around robotaxis and humanoid robots caused the Austin, Texas-based automaker to miss Wall Street's profit expectations. All in all, Tesla plans to spend about $25 billion this year on AI-fueled business ventures that have nothing to do with the cars that actually make it money.

Now, Musk — a guy who has been touting a rapid robotaxi rollout — is changing his tune and defending a slower pace that will put safety over speed. On an earnings call earlier this week, the CEO said the company was trying to avoid accidents that could trigger a regulatory crackdown. From Automotive News:

"Our goals are very ambitious with robotaxi, but we do need to be cautious about causing any accidents or causing any harm to anyone," Musk said. "If we injure even one person, it will be worldwide news and regulators will immediately clamp down on our activities." In July of last year, Musk had predicted that Tesla's robotaxi ride-hailing service would scale quickly from its pilot project in Austin to cover half of the U.S. population by the end of 2025. Since then, Tesla's robotaxi program has expanded gradually, adding several cities this year within limited service areas. Tesla said in its most recent earnings report that its robotaxis are operating in six cities: Austin, Dallas and Houston, Texas; and Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida. Tesla said it was preparing to launch in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Gradual is the key word here. Thus far, Tesla has only been using modified versions of its Model Y crossover for its ride-hailing service. By all accounts, the service isn't even that good.

It has also begun production of its dedicated Cybercab, but, aside from looking like poop from a butt, it's still very much in the testing phase. Meanwhile, its chief competition, Waymo, is pretty much lapping the field and is still burning through fistfuls of cash every quarter.