Ford And Geely Want To Work Together On Manufacturing And Tech

Chinese automakers have taken the world by storm in recent years, with the nation now accounting for nearly 10% of new car sales in Europe. This of course means that companies like Geely want more of a manufacturing foothold on the continent, and it seems Ford is all too happy to help out in exchange for tech. From Reuters:

Ford and China's Geely are in discussions about a potential partnership, eight people with knowledge of the ongoing talks said, as the world's carmakers look to share heavier technology and manufacturing costs. The companies are in talks to have Geely use Ford factory space in Europe to produce vehicles for the region, three people familiar with the matter said. They also have discussed the potential framework for shared vehicle technologies, including for automated driving, according to two different people with knowledge of the talks. The talks centered on European manufacturing are more advanced, two people said. Ford sent a delegation to China this week to intensify discussions, which followed meetings last week in Michigan between senior Geely executives and Ford leaders, some of the people said.

Reuters says these talks have been underway for months, so don't be surprised if they lead somewhere — and if there's some Chinese tech in your next Ford. Of course, that's assuming our current America First administration would allow such a deal to go forward.