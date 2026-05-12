Tesla Robotaxi Wait Times Are Longer Than The Rides Themselves

One reporter on May 11 said they waited nearly two hours to take what amounted to a 20-minute drive from the campus of Southern Methodist University to Dallas City Hall. It's a five-mile trip on a major freeway, but that's somehow too much for the system to handle. The reporter says they requested a ride on the Tesla Robotaxi app, but they were notified of "high service demand." At the same time, Uber showed an eight-minute wait for the same ride.

For the next half hour, the reporter says that they tried to book a ride, but they continued to see the high-demand message or another one showing "no rides available nearby." Then, finally, after 36 minutes of searching, a car finally showed up, and the wait time was still 19 minutes. Things didn't get better when it finally did come to pick the reporter up, either. Instead of taking the main highway, the Tesla — in its infinite wisdom — took some sort of convoluted surface street route that made the trip 35 minutes long... and then dropped him off in a parking lot that was a 15-minute walk away from his intended destination.

After they pressed the "support" button inside the Model Y, an agent told them the area was restricted, according to Reuters. That's all well and good, but the area was inside the Dallas service map that Tesla had posted on social media last month. The agent added that it was still "in the beta version."

This wasn't the only time something like this happened, either, as Reuters reports: