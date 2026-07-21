Tesla Looks To Go Back In The Red On AI Spending

Happy Tuesday! It's July 21, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Tesla's spending, and GM's earnings estimates. We'll also look at Honda's plans for China, and some new hires over at Stellantis.

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