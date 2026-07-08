This Looks Like Poop From A Butt

I don't mind the Cybercab's shape and profile in theory, and I think robotaxis that have only two doors and two seats are fine. But the Tesla looks really bad, y'all. Not even nice gold paint can save this thing. It's weirdly narrow with a tall greenhouse despite being short overall, and the crisp shoulder line doesn't do enough to make the surfacing interesting or hide the car's mass. I don't understand why Tesla gave it such a rakish roofline and tapering rear end, either, and the large "glass" area behind the side windows in the doors aren't actually windows, but a glossy black panel with a camera at the leading edge.

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Not helping matters are the goofy wheels, which have a basic flat cover and then gold paint on the tires to make the wheels look bigger than they are. But they're already a hugely staggered setup that would look strange even with a regular wheel design — the rear tires are 225/60R21s, while the fronts are 215/60R18s. This emphasizes the car's skinniness and awkward stance even more, and in motion the Cybercab looks like it could tip over. Cars like the Volkswagen XL1 and BMW i3 have pulled this sort of look off much more successfully.

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As you can tell from the photos, Tesla hasn't improved its panel gaps or build quality. Yeah, yeah, I know this is a prototype, but still. In February, Tesla said it had already built a Cybercab on the production line, and Musk is adamant that it will begin sales to consumers by the end of this year. If we're that close to "production," I'd hope the prototypes being driven around with no camouflage would be put together more precisely.

Musk has also made some pretty wild claims about how many Cybercabs Tesla will be able to produce — an extremely dubious one every ten seconds at "full scale," with hundreds per week — but at first it'll be "agonizingly slow." I sure hope it doesn't become that prevalent, but I'm not too worried. We don't even know what name Tesla will be able to use yet (thus the "robotaxi" plate instead of it saying Cybercab), and Tesla's existing robotaxi fleet has been fraught, to say the least.