The Porsche 911 Carrera S Makes Every Day An Event

Since the 911 Carrera S makes sporty driving so easy, daily driving and road trips are even more of a cinch. It's truly the super sports car that could be driven every day, just because of how easy it is to use. All the creature comforts anyone could ever want in a daily are here and accounted for, thanks mostly to the Premium package my tester was equipped with, which included a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera. It's also available with other daily-friendly features like rear-axle steering for maneuvering in tight spaces, a front-axle lift and the wonderfully comfortable 18-way adjustable Adaptive Sports Seats Plus that makes even the longest drives feel relaxing. Aiding in those long drives was the extended range fuel tank option, which let me throw a massive 22.1 gallons of gas in the 911. That's pretty sick, but it costs about the same amount as the car's MSRP to fill it.

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Outside of the comfort features, the 992.2's cabin was just a nice place to be... for the front two passengers, at least. In the rear, well, good luck. Those are for my cats and luggage, which served as a great overflow zone once I filled up the car's 4.8-cubic-foot frunk. Still, as I was one of the two people in the front, I was able to enjoy my tester's Bordeaux Red leather interior. It was very '80s in the best way possible.

The car also has all of the normal tech features anyone could want from a daily driver without overwhelming the senses. The 10.9-inch center screen was clear and easy to use, and it doesn't take up much real estate on the dashboard, plus there are still plenty of buttons for the less tech-inclined. Those folks will probably be pretty bummed about the 12.65-inch curved gauge cluster, but times are changing, and the cluster can change with it.

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All of this adds up to a car that can be driven every single day with almost no compromises. Sure, the engine is maybe a touch louder than the most comfort-oriented people would want from their daily, but that's a small price to pay. It's smooth as hell on the highway, the PDK transmission shifts up and down its eight gears with ease to return some pretty decent fuel economy, the fast-acting front-lift system means the expensive front bumper won't get the crap scratched out of it, and there's even plenty of storage space. It's hard to argue with this amount of brilliance.