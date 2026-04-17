Ford CEO Softens On Chinese EVs Coming To America, Says Overseas Partnerships Are A Must

Ford CEO Jim Farley is coming around to the idea of Chinese EVs being sold in the U.S. just days after saying they would be "devastating" for U.S. manufacturing and a huge security liability, but he did insist that America and the Big Three need to have a plan to protect American jobs before Chinese auto imports and production could arrive. He also added that Ford must partner up with Chinese automakers overseas to maintain a global advantage because these companies are "leading the world in many ways" when it comes to tech, cost and speed.

Farley pointed to other countries that permitted Chinese imports too quickly and without a plan that soon "saw their factories and their jobs vanish." Of course, he didn't provide any examples of this happening, so I guess we've gotta take Chris's cousin at his word. From The Wall Street Journal:

"Having a plan before we go fast, either in local production or imports from China, is the most important moment. We're in that moment right now." Farley's remarks are the strongest sign to date that U.S. automakers are adjusting to the rapid advance of Chinese companies—and seeking to partner with the companies rather than simply stave them off. Ford will expand partnerships with Chinese companies outside the U.S., Farley said, "because we want to bring the best vehicles to market wherever it makes sense." Inside the U.S., he said, Ford aims to figure out how to better compete. The executive pointed to China, as well as Japan and South Korea—which both allow the sale of Chinese cars—as examples of countries that successfully safeguarded their domestic auto industries. His comments came a day after he said, in an interview on Fox News, that Chinese automakers would devastate the U.S. auto industry and should not be allowed in. "There is no way this is a fair fight," he said in the interview. [...] Their rise has been a source of deep angst for U.S. car executives, who say they can't compete on production costs and vehicle technology that are heavily subsidized by the Chinese government. [...] The U.S. has imposed hefty tariffs on imports of Chinese-made vehicles while banning Chinese connected-vehicle software in cars to keep the cars out of the U.S. market.

Farley has been quite vocal for a long time about the threats Chinese vehicles could pose to American automakers while also really digging the products they're selling, and his latest comments suggest the company he helms has come to accept the idea its Chinese rivals are going to get over here at some point.

In the meantime, the best thing it can do is fortify its own operations and build compelling products in an effort to compete.