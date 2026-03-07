You Uncool Performative Dorks Drove Up The Price Of Porsches And It's Ruining The Vibe

I am a dedicated life-long Porsche homer from way back in the day. I bought my first Porsche, a 1983 944 in the most disgusting shade of gold-beige imaginable called Zermatt Silver, when I was 23 for $1,500. I learned a lot about driving in that car, and I loved it dearly. I've had about a dozen of them since then. I bought mine cheap, and I'm mad that they're worth more now. That's not the vibe, man. Former Jalop Rory Carroll recently published this piece at his new home Alloy about how he kind of fell out of love with his old air-cooled 911, and it definitely struck a chord with me.

Rory had this to say about it:

In 2026 if you have a large amount of disposable income–and if you want to be seen as a person of taste and discernment who doesn't mind getting their hands dirty, and who, in fact, might luxuriate in the smells, sounds and sensations of an old car, if you want to convey a certain devil-may-care, high-status Southern California romantic vibe–you can buy an old 911.

Ferdinand "Ferry" Porsche Junior, once said while standing over a concours field of Porsche Club members making their 356s and 911s shine, "Our cars are meant to be driven. Not polished." That sentiment is practically gone from the Porsche community. Lately every discussion with Porsche owners devolves into a competition over who spent more on customized options, how they got an allocation, or how much the car is worth. Stop trying to turn car culture into day trading, dingus. Buy cars you like and drive them.

These are explicitly driver's cars, not collector pieces to shuttle to a cars and coffee once a month. Stop being a dork and be cool instead.