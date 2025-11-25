The 10 Cars 2025 Buyers Regret Most (And Sell Within A Year)

Buying a new vehicle is a serious financial commitment for most people. It often involves agreeing to pay interest, making monthly payments, and accepting depreciation. Most drivers wouldn't dream of reselling their vehicle within the first year of ownership, but some end up doing exactly that — and iSeeCars has been collecting data on just which cars get dropped the most often.

What would make an owner become disillusioned and dissatisfied with a vehicle they have owned for fewer than twelve months? Before committing to a vehicle, most shoppers take vehicles on test drives, but these short, dealer-led drives don't typically provide you with the desired information about the vehicle. Some things can only be learned through experience with the vehicle.

Still, reselling a vehicle within the first year of ownership comes at a high price. Owners lose out on depreciation costs, which are nearly always highest during the first year. Additionally, the new cars most likely to be resold during the first year are all luxury brand vehicles. The overall average for cars resold during this time is 3.6%, but every model on this list is more than three times higher than this figure. Does it make sense that the entire list of 10 models is made up of luxury cars? Are there any common factors that contribute to owners becoming dissatisfied with these models? Let's take a look.