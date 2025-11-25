The 10 Cars 2025 Buyers Regret Most (And Sell Within A Year)
Buying a new vehicle is a serious financial commitment for most people. It often involves agreeing to pay interest, making monthly payments, and accepting depreciation. Most drivers wouldn't dream of reselling their vehicle within the first year of ownership, but some end up doing exactly that — and iSeeCars has been collecting data on just which cars get dropped the most often.
What would make an owner become disillusioned and dissatisfied with a vehicle they have owned for fewer than twelve months? Before committing to a vehicle, most shoppers take vehicles on test drives, but these short, dealer-led drives don't typically provide you with the desired information about the vehicle. Some things can only be learned through experience with the vehicle.
Still, reselling a vehicle within the first year of ownership comes at a high price. Owners lose out on depreciation costs, which are nearly always highest during the first year. Additionally, the new cars most likely to be resold during the first year are all luxury brand vehicles. The overall average for cars resold during this time is 3.6%, but every model on this list is more than three times higher than this figure. Does it make sense that the entire list of 10 models is made up of luxury cars? Are there any common factors that contribute to owners becoming dissatisfied with these models? Let's take a look.
Jaguar F-Pace – Early Resale Rate: 13.3%
The Jaguar F-Pace is our starting point, and the least likely of the top 10 cars that buyers regret buying. With a return rate of 13.3% and an average new price of $71,210, F-Pace owners seem more satisfied with their purchases than other models on the list. Still, the industry average is much lower than 13.3%, which means some owners are dissatisfied with this Jaguar SUV.
Is the problem with the powertrain? The F-Pace P250 has a 246-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine that makes it relatively efficient at 22 city/27 hwy mpg. The P400 produces 395 horsepower from a turbocharged and supercharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine. This more powerful Jaguar SUV only returns 19 city/25 hwy mpg, but it can reach 60 MPH in only 5.5 seconds, making it quick and decisive.
Edmunds estimates that the cost of ownership for the 2025 Jaguar F-Pace during the first year is about $28,879. This includes an extremely high depreciation value of $20,511. Selling this SUV after the first year seems to be a serious kick in the wallet, but 13.3% of owners are dissatisfied enough to do so. Could it be the stiff ride that leaves it feeling more like a sports car? Maybe it's the lack of storage spaces compared to other luxury SUVs? Possibly it's the slow-reacting infotainment system.
BMW 5 Series – Early Resale Rate: 13.4%
The 2025 BMW 5 Series seems like an unlikely candidate for early returns, but the numbers don't lie. During the first year of ownership, 13.4% of owners resold this midsize BMW sedan, making us scratch our heads, wondering what they found unsatisfactory about the 5 Series.
BMW offers the 5 Series in three variations (before you ever get to the M5), and that should make it easy to find the version that you'd want to keep for several years. The 530i has a 255-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine that sends power to either the rear wheels or all four wheels. Moving up to the 540i, you'll have a 375-horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine, adding more power and performance to your drive. The third variant is the 550e, which produces 483 horsepower from a plug-in hybrid system comprised of an inline-six and an electric motor.
Considering that Edmunds predicts that the 2025 BMW 5 Series will cost $25,316 to own during its first year – $18,327 of which is the depreciation — it seems like a car that drivers would keep for several years, or at least long enough to get past the initial depreciation. Are some drivers overwhelmed by the learning curve of the BMW tech? Does the 5 Series lack the driving feel that BMW enthusiasts desire? Whatever the problem, drivers are returning the BMW 5 Series at an alarming rate.
Land Rover Discovery – Early Resale Rate: 13.6%
Drivers who want to enjoy the off-road qualities of the Land Rover brand but don't want to reach to the high cost of the Range Rover typically enjoy what the Discovery has to offer. That said, this impressive off-road SUV is resold within the first year of ownership at a 13.6% rate. This is high, especially for an off-road SUV that has an average new price of $77,163. Why are owners returning the Land Rover Discovery so early?
Every Discovery comes with full-time all-wheel drive, which makes it easy to venture onto trails and explore the wilderness. There are two engines to choose from: a 296-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder and a 355-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. The six-cylinder engine also utilizes a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to add more power when taking off from a stop. The added power doesn't make the Discovery "sports-car quick" with its 6.3-second sprint to 60 MPH, but it's still a capable SUV on roads and trails.
Returning the Land Rover Discovery within the first year is a costly decision. This SUV is predicted to cost $30,932 to own during the first year, and $22,032 of that is in the depreciation rate. Drivers returning the Discovery this early must have some excellent reasons for doing so, which could include the SUV's limited agility around corners, the small third-row seats that don't seem large enough for adults, or the typically small cargo area behind the third row — although these are pretty common issues for midsize SUVs that stuff in a third row.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class – Early Resale Rate: 14.0%
For many drivers, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class represents an entry point into luxury driving. This compact Benz is versatile, comfortable, and filled with upscale luxury qualities that should make it a long-term car. Still, 14.0% of drivers return the C-Class within the first year of ownership, and we're not entirely sure why.
Whether used as a family sedan or a good starting point into the luxury world, the C-Class delivers top-end luxury qualities, including a quiet cabin with comfortable seats, attractive style, and desirable performance. Every C-Class for 2025 is powered by a 255-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine. This engine is good enough to power the C-Class to 60 MPH in only 5.3 seconds and returns 25 city/35 hwy mpg in rear-wheel drive versions, while all-wheel drive models drop those numbers to 24 city/33 hwy mpg.
Owning the 2025 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a true cost of ownership that totals an estimated $18,585 during the first year. The depreciation part of this figure is $11,966, which is significantly lower than that of many other luxury vehicles, but still a significant chunk of the overall cost. The single powertrain offering could be a huge part of why many drivers resell the C-Class within the first year. Of course, new luxury drivers might see other luxury sedans that are sportier and experience a little FOMO, which could lead to a quick sale and trade.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque – Early Resale Rate: 16.4%
The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is one of the most stylish and attractive models in the Land Rover lineup. This has been its claim to fame, but that style can get in the way of driving comfort. This might explain why 16.4% of owners sell the Evoque during the first year of ownership, but there could be other reasons for the change of heart.
The Evoque has only one powertrain, which is a 246-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. As you would expect, the Evoque comes with standard all-wheel drive, which should make it a capable off-roader. While the single, small powertrain means this Land Rover SUV is slow on its feet, taking 7.1 seconds to reach 60 MPH, the fuel efficiency is respectable at 20 city/27 hwy mpg.
Estimated ownership costs for the Range Rover Evoque come in at $21,513, but $14,227 of that is depreciation, which makes this SUV a high-cost venture during its first year on the road. Still, owners returning the Evoque could be turned off by the lack of comfort, especially with the tighter-than-normal rear seats and its lack of true off-road capabilities. Land Rover has a reputation for being highly capable on trails, but the Range Rover Evoque doesn't live up to that high standard.
Mercedes-Benz GLA – Early Resale Rate: 16.7%
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA is a well-executed subcompact luxury SUV, but the trouble with this vehicle could be the subcompact part of the name. While it's the most affordable vehicle on the list, coming in at an average price of $48,548, it still hits the list with 16.7% of owners reselling the GLA within the first year of ownership.
You'll find the same luxury qualities and tech in the subcompact GLA as in the rest of the Mercedes-Benz lineup. That said, the GLA is powered by a 221-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine that uses mild-hybrid technology for better acceleration and fuel mileage. This engine is attached to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to either the front wheels or all four, depending on the setup. The small size and powertrain allow the Mercedes-Benz GLA to return 26 city/34 hwy mpg, making it an efficient choice.
Considering the average price of the GLA, the true cost of ownership of $16,009 during the first year seems high. That is nearly one-third of the total price, and $10,012 of that ownership cost is tied up in depreciation. That means reselling this Mercedes-Benz within the first year is a serious hit for owners, but the complexity of the technology and the added cost of driver assist features that are standard on other models could be contributing factors toward owner dissatisfaction.
Mercedes-Benz CLA – Early Resale Rate: 20.4%
If you've never driven a luxury car before, the Mercedes-Benz CLA might turn you into a believer. This is the most affordable sedan in the lineup, giving you a good entry point into luxury driving. Of course, when the air of luxury wears off, you might be among the 20.4% of owners who resell the CLA within the first year of ownership. So while it's a good starting point, the CLA might not be a long-term luxury choice.
This little Mercedes-Benz sedan uses the same powertrain as the GLA, producing 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque for the drive. The CLA can reach 60 MPH in as little as 5.6 seconds, which is pretty impressive for the low-end luxury sedan class. It also returns 26 city/36 hwy mpg, making it an efficient choice. The stylish roofline, long list of standard tech plus safety features, and its smooth ride all might leave you wondering why so many drivers want to sell this Mercedes-Benz sedan within the first year.
Although the CLA has many positive attributes, it's still a compact sedan that only comes with one powertrain. The tight second-row seating might not be adequate for adults, and it's not quite as fun to drive as it looks. The CLA might be a good starter luxury sedan, but one-fifth of owners sell it within the first year, absorbing the $17,416 cost of ownership. Of that figure, $11,155 is depreciation, which drops to $3,196 during the second year.
Mercedes-Benz GLB – Early Resale Rate: 21.2%
The fourth Mercedes-Benz vehicle on this list is the GLB. For the brand that shows up the most in first-year resale figures, the GLB is resold at the highest rate, with 21.2% of owners ditching their GLB models during the first year. The GLB also shares a powertrain with the GLA but has a larger cabin and the option of a third-row seat.
A consistent issue appears with the GLB that we see with some of the other Mercedes-Benz vehicles on the list: the powertrain. For the GLB, it's the same power system that's found in the CLA and GLA models. The GLB is larger and heavier than the GLA, but it can still reach 60 MPH in 6.0 seconds, which is reasonable for a practical luxury SUV. If you choose a front-wheel drive version of the GLB, you'll enjoy 25 city/33 hwy mpg of fuel efficiency.
The average price of the family-sized Mercedes-Benz GLB is $51,015, and the first-year cost of ownership is around $19,469. That seems like a heavy hit to take when reselling this luxury SUV within the first year of ownership. With depreciation at $12,984, many owners could be disillusioned with the GLB due to its small rear cargo area (especially when the third-row seat option is chosen), the lack of standard features, or the lack of excitement, especially in a front-wheel drive version.
Porsche Macan – Early Resale Rate: 22.2%
Porsche created a fun and active SUV when it brought the Macan to the market. This little SUV has been considered the performance SUV from the brand that generally offers excellent balance of capabilities across the board. The quality and performance of the Macan make us wonder why 22.2% of owners are willing to resell it within the first year of ownership.
Could the trouble be in the powertrains? Maybe some owners chose the base model with its 261-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine instead of the 375-horsepower twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine that comes in the Macan S. The Macan S utilizes a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, which delivers quick shifts, enabling the SUV to rocket off the line and handle corners with ease. Both powertrains return respectable sprint times, with the base model reaching 60 MPH in 5.0 seconds while the Macan S achieves the same in only 3.8 seconds.
The allure of the Porsche Macan might wear off quickly when new owners realize how little cargo and rear passenger space is included in this sporty luxury SUV. Every drive can't be a sprint on the track, and the practical side is important to make any vehicle a daily driver. This could be why more than 20% of owners are willing to absorb the $25,074 first-year cost of ownership, which includes Edmunds' estimated $16,869 depreciation figure.
Land Rover Discovery Sport – Early Resale Rate: 28.3%
The Land Rover Discovery Sport is the entry point into what Land Rover is all about. This small SUV is more than capable of tackling off-road trails and providing you with wonderful wilderness adventures. Unfortunately, it's not the most comfortable SUV when you return to the road, where most of your driving takes place. The SUV is also starting to age, as the current model sits on a platform that has remained largely the same since the Discovery Sport debuted a decade ago. This could be a factor in why 28.3% of owners resell the Discovery Sport within the first year of ownership.
As yet another luxury vehicle with only one powertrain offered, the Discovery Sport utilizes a 246-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine attached to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It comes with a standard all-wheel drive system, which is great on the trails, and can be had with optional equipment to make tackling trails much more enjoyable. Still, the small powertrain leaves many drivers wanting more from this SUV and looking for the next level of Land Rover for more power and performance. This could be another reason why nearly three of every ten Discovery Sport models are sold within the first year.
Reselling this Land Rover SUV within the first year is a massive monetary hit. The average cost is $55,188, and Edmunds estimates the first year ownership costs are around $24,267. That is an extremely high percentage, as is the $17,330 depreciation cost during the first year. Unfortunately, an aging platform and low power contribute to ownership dissatisfaction with this SUV.
Methodology
We utilized data from iSeeCars.com, which provides a list of the average prices and the vehicles that are resold most often within the first year of ownership. For each model, we used the cost of ownership associated with that model, provided by Edmunds based on data for a single zip code in the eastern South Carolina area. We then used reviews from fellow publications such as Car and Driver alongside our own expert impressions of each model to come to the possible reasons why owners are selling these cars so early in their ownership.