Air Force Engineer Took Down 13 Flock Cameras Because They're A "Violation Of His And Others' Fourth Amendment Rights"

People don't seem to like the way a private company, Flock Safety, has established a surveillance network of over 80,000 cameras that law enforcement can use not only to catch criminals, but also to stalk people, help ICE disappear immigrants, arrest the wrong people, and even detain automotive journalists over a clerical error. Some believe this network and the way it's being used is unconstitutional and violate the Fourth Amendment, including U.S. Air Force engineer Jeffrey Sovern, reports Military.com. He stands accused of disabling 13 Flock cameras.

According to WAVY, the alleged tampering began with some Flock cameras in the Suffolk, Virginia area being re-aimed toward the woods where they are useless, not at the roadway as intended, starting in April 2025. As the year went on, cameras started getting removed entirely, sometimes tossed onto Interstate 664 from Hampton Roads Parkway. Eventually, a traffic camera placed Sovern's gray pickup truck near a Flock camera that had suddenly failed, a mistake we've seen vandals make before. Police received a warrant for a GPS tracker to be placed on Sovern's truck, which allegedly placed him near the scene of future Flock failures. This led to a warrant to search his home, where police say they found Flock camera components that had gone missing, leading to his arrest. Sovern now faces 13 counts of destruction of property, six counts of possession of burglary tools (including vice grips, so I hope police don't check my toolbox), and six counts of petit larceny.